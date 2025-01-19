HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Videos Jsw Mg Motor Unveils M9 Electric Luxury Mpv. Bookings Open, To Launch Soon

Watch MG M9 luxury electric MPV debut at Auto Expo. India launch soon

By: Sabyasachi Dasgupta
| Updated on: 19 Jan 2025, 13:40 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
  • The electric MPV, which will rival the likes of Kia Carnival and EVs like Kia EV9 among others, is likely to be launched in February.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Mg M9 Ev (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
MG M9 EV
BatteryCapacity Icon90 kWh Range Icon580 km
₹ 70 - 80 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Mg 4 Ev (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
MG 4 EV
BatteryCapacity Icon64 kWh Range Icon350 km
₹ 30 - 32 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Mg Windsor Ev (HT Auto photo)
MG Windsor EV
BatteryCapacity Icon38 kWh Range Icon331 km
₹ 13.50 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Mg Comet Ev (HT Auto photo)
MG Comet EV
BatteryCapacity Icon17.3 kWh Range Icon230 km
₹ 7 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Mg Zs Ev (HT Auto photo)
MG ZS EV
BatteryCapacity Icon50.3 kWh Range Icon461 km
₹ 18.98 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Mahindra Be 6 (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra BE 6
BatteryCapacity Icon59 kWh Range Icon556 km
₹ 18.90 Lakhs
Compare
First Published Date: 19 Jan 2025, 13:40 PM IST
TAGS: Electric Vehicles JSW MG Motor MG Motor M9 Electric vehicle Electric car EV Auto Expo 2025 Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.