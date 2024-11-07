HT Auto
MG Hector Plus SUV gets 2 new variants. Check price, features

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 07 Nov 2024, 08:44 AM
  • JSW MG Motor has added the two new variants to the Hector Plus, which is the seven-seater version of the SUV.
MG Hector SUV
JSW MG Motor has expanded the existing lineup of the Hector SUV, its best-selling model in India. The British-origin carmaker has added two new variants, both of which have been included in the seven-seater version of the popular SUV called Hector Plus. The two new variants - Select Pro and Smart Pro - are priced from 19.71 lakh (ex-showroom). With the addition of these two new variants, the Hector Plus now has nearly 30 different variants to choose from, including special editions like Snowstorm, Blackstorm among others.

MG Hector Plus SUV is sold in India at a starting price of 17.50 lakh (ex-showroom) and goes up to 23.41 lakh for its top-end Blackstorm Sharp Pro 2.0-litre diesel variant offered with six-seat option. The SUV rivals the likes of Mahindra XUV700, Tata Safari and Hyundai Alcazar among others which offer three-row seating.

MG Hector Plus: New petrol variant

Among the two new variants, the Select Pro has been added to the Hector Plus SUV's 1.5-litre seven-seater version. This variant now offers turbocharged engine mated to a CVT gearbox. Earlier it used to come with a manual transmission unit which is priced at 18.48 lakh (ex-showroom), over one lakh more affordable than the new variant.

Also Read : Thinking of buying the MG Hector? Here are five alternatives you can consider

MG Hector Plus: New diesel variant

The second new variant Smart Pro has been added to the diesel Hector Plus lineup. Priced at 20.64 lakh (ex-showroom), this new variant offers seven seats as option against six seats offered earlier. The same variant with six seat options costs 21.53 lakh (ex-showroom), around one lakh more expensive than the new variant.

Also Read : Skoda goes aggressive with Kylaq pricing. Here's how it compares against rivals

MG Hector Plus new variants: Features, engine details

MG Motor has not altered with the feature-list or any other specification of the Hector Plus SUV in the new variants. Both the variants are offered with 18-inch alloy wheels. The SUV continues to offer features like a panoramic sunroof, a 14-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a full-LED digital driver display, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, wireless charging among others.

Also watch: MG Windsor EV review, India's first electric car with battery on rent

Under the hood, the Hector Plus SUV is powered by a 1.5-litre petrol engine which can generate 141 bhp of power and 250 Nm of peak torque. The diesel variants come with a 2.0-litre unit than can churn out 168 bhp of power and 350 Nm of peak torque.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2024, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: 07 Nov 2024, 08:44 AM IST

