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Cars & Bikes Auto Cars News 2026 Tata Harrier And Safari Stealth Editions Launched Starting At 23.43 Lakh

2026 Tata Harrier and Safari Stealth editions launched starting at 23.43 lakh

By: Ryan Paul Massey
| Updated on: 10 Jul 2026, 12:43 pm
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  • Tata Motors has introduced new Stealth Editions of the Harrier and Safari with exclusive styling, premium features and unchanged powertrains.

Tata Safari Stealth Edition
The 2026 Tata Harrier and Safari Stealth Editions add a blacked-out design theme while keeping the same feature list and engine options.
Tata Safari Stealth Edition
The 2026 Tata Harrier and Safari Stealth Editions add a blacked-out design theme while keeping the same feature list and engine options.
Tata Safari
EMI starting at just
₹17,400/ month
Check Eligibility

Tata Motors has launched the Stealth Edition of the Harrier and Safari in India, adding a darker design theme to the two SUVs while keeping their mechanical package unchanged. The special editions are now available in both petrol and diesel versions, with prices starting at 23.43 lakh for the Harrier and 24.09 lakh for the Safari. Unlike the earlier Stealth Edition run, which was limited in volume, the new models are being offered as part of the 2026 range.

Blacked-out exterior

The most visible change is the Stealth Black exterior finish. Tata has also given the 19-inch alloy wheels a Matte Stealth Black treatment, setting them apart from the wheels seen on the Dark and Red Dark editions. Small ‘Stealth’ badges placed above the front fenders complete the exterior changes.

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The Harrier Stealth Edition is based on the Fearless Ultra trim, while the Safari Stealth Edition uses the Accomplished Ultra variant as its starting point. That means both SUVs sit near the top of their respective line-ups and carry the features expected from fully loaded versions.

Also Read : Tata Sierra.ev Launched In India At 18.79 Lakh With Up To 665 Km Range

Cabin gets an all-black theme

Inside, Tata has moved to an all-black cabin theme for both SUVs. The seats are finished in Carbon Noir leatherette, which fits the darker overall treatment. A bejewelled dial for the Terrain Response system is another distinctive touch inside the Stealth Edition models.

Because these editions are based on top-spec trims, they retain the equipment list already offered in the standard versions. That includes powered and ventilated front seats with an adjustable centre armrest, along with three terrain modes: Normal, Rough and Wet.

Also Read : Tata Sierra EV vs Tata Harrier EV QWD variant specs compared: price, range, power, battery pack

Feature list remains unchanged

The equipment package is extensive and unchanged from the regular Harrier and Safari. Both SUVs continue to offer a 14.9-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a 13-speaker JBL audio system with Dolby Atmos, dual-zone automatic climate control and a voice-assisted panoramic sunroof.

Other features include Alexa connectivity, the Arcade app suite, 360-degree cameras and Level 2 ADAS. Tata is using the Stealth Edition to add visual differentiation rather than change the core ownership experience, which remains focused on comfort and convenience.

Also Read : Planning to buy Tata Sierra EV? Here's what the base variant offers

Engines stay the same

Under the skin, there are no changes. The 2026 Harrier and Safari Stealth Editions continue with the same engines as the standard models. The 1.5-litre turbo-petrol direct-injection engine produces 170 bhp and 280 Nm, while the 2.0-litre turbo-diesel engine makes 170 bhp and 350 Nm.

Transmission options are also unchanged. Buyers can choose between a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed automatic, depending on the variant and engine combination.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: 10 Jul 2026, 12:42 pm IST

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