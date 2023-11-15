Hector Plus is a 7 seater SUV which has 11 variants. The price of Hector Plus Sharp Pro 2.0 Turbo Diesel 7 STR in Delhi is Rs. 26.32 Hector Plus is a 7 seater SUV which has 11 variants. The price of Hector Plus Sharp Pro 2.0 Turbo Diesel 7 STR in Delhi is Rs. 26.32 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of Sharp Pro 2.0 Turbo Diesel 7 STR is 60 litres & Manual - 6 Gears respectively. It offers many features like Cabin-Boot Access, Adjustable Cluster Brightness, Child Safety Lock, Roof Mounted Antenna, Cruise Control and specs like: Engine Type: 2.0L Turbocharged Intercooled Max Torque: 350 Nm @ 1750 rpm Transmission: Manual - 6 Gears Fuel Tank Capacity: 60 litres BootSpace: 155 litres ...Read MoreRead Less