HT Auto
1/11
2/11
3/11
4/11
5/11
View all Images
6/11

MG Hector Plus Specifications

MG Hector Plus is a 6 Seater seater car, Ex-showroom price starting from Rs. 17,49,800 in India. It is available in 11 variants, 1451.0 cc engine available in and 2 transmission option: Manual,Automatic.
4 out of 5
17.5 - 22.43 Lakhs*
Get On Road Price
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Check latest Offers

MG Hector Plus Specs

MG Hector Plus comes in seven petrol variant and four diesel variant options. There is a choice between Automatic and Manual - 6 Gears, Manual Override transmission. The Hector Plus measures 4,720 mm in ...Read More

MG Hector Plus Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
Savvy Pro 1.5 Turbo CVT 7 STR
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Engine Type
1.5L Turbocharged Intercooled
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
250 Nm @ 1600 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (CVT) - 6 Gears, Manual Override
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
141 bhp @ 5000 rpm
Drivetrain
FWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged
Emission Standard
BS 6
Engine
1451 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Petrol
Rear Brake Type
Disc
Spare Wheel
Steel
Front Tyres
215 / 60 R17
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Disc
Front Suspension
Macpherson Strut with Stabilizer Bar
Rear Suspension
Semi Independent Helical Spring Torsion Beam
Rear Tyres
215 / 60 R17
Bootspace
155 litres
No of Seating Rows
3 Rows
Fuel Tank Capacity
60 litres
Seating Capacity
7 Person
Doors
5 Doors
Height
1760 mm
Length
4720 mm
Ground Clearance
192 mm
Width
1835 mm
Wheelbase
2750 mm
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & Telescopic
Cruise Control
Yes
Heater
Yes
Parking Sensors
Front & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver
Parking Assist
360 Camera
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal Only
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
12V Power Outlets
1
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Vents Behind Front Armrest
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
No
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Clock
Digital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Tachometer
Analogue
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Gear Indicator
Yes
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - Digital
Average Speed
No
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes
Engine immobilizer
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Keyless
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Seat Adjustment
6 Way
Rub - Strips
Chrome Inserts
Sunroof / Moonroof
Panoramic Sunroof
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Body Kit
Cladding - Black/Grey
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
Power Windows
Front & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Rear Defogger
Yes
One Touch -Down
All
Rain-sensing Wipers
Yes
Exterior Door Handles
Chrome
Interior Door Handles
Chrome
Scuff Plates
Metallic
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Boot-lid Opener
Foot Trigger Opening/Automatic
Rear Wiper
Yes
One Touch - Up
Driver
Side Window Blinds
No
Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Cup Holders
Front & Rear
Sunglass Holder
Yes
Third Row Cup Holders
No
Cooled Glove Box
Yes
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited
Warranty (Years)
5
Battery Warranty (Years)
No
Cornering Headlights
Passive
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear
Ambient Interior Lighting
Multi-colour
Rear Reading Lamp
Yes
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-Driver
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes
Headlights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Tail Lights
LED
Fog Lights
LED on front, LED on rear
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Puddle Lamps
No
Steering mounted controls
Yes
Wireless Charger
Yes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
iPod Compatibility
Yes
Speakers
8
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Head Unit Size
Not Available
USB Compatibility
Yes
Touch Screen Size
10.3 inch
GPS Navigation System
Yes
Aux Compatibility
Yes
Voice Command
Yes
Display
Touch-screen Display
Remote AC On/Off Via app
Yes
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
Yes
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
Yes
Check Vehicle Status Via App
Yes
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
Yes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
Yes
Geo-Fence
Yes
Find My Car
Yes
Emergency Call
Yes
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes
Middle Rear Head Rest
No
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes
Blind Spot Detection
No
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
High-beam Assist
No
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
No
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
No
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes
Third Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Split Third Row Seat
50:50 split
Seat Upholstery
Leather
Interiors
Single Tone
Driver Armrest
Yes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No
3rd Row Seats Type
Bench
Rear Armrest
Yes
Split Rear Seat
60:40 split
Driver Seat Adjustment
6 way electrically adjustable
Interior Colours
Black
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Folding Rear Seat
Full
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes

MG Hector Plus Alternatives

MG Hector

MG Hector

14.73 - 21.73 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Hector Plus vs Hector
Tata Safari

Tata Safari

14.99 - 23.18 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Hector Plus vs Safari
UPCOMING
Haval H6

Haval H6

15 - 20 Lakhs
Check H6 details
View similar Cars
UPCOMING
Honda HR-V

Honda HR-V

14 Lakhs Onwards
Check HR-V details
View similar Cars
UPCOMING
Tata Harrier 2023

Tata Harrier 2023

15 - 23 Lakhs
Check Harrier 2023 details
View similar Cars

MG Hector Plus News

Citroen will offer C3 Aircross SUV in three-row avatar besides standard five-seater version. The three-row version is likely to take on rivals like MG Hector Plus.
Citroen C3 Aircross vs MG Hector Plus: Specs, features compared
20 May 2023
Both SUVs have strong road presence on the road.
Tata Safari vs MG Hector Plus: Price, features, looks & specs compared
3 Jan 2023
File photo of MG Astor used for representation purpose only.
MG Astor, Hector Plus, Hector & Gloster's prices to be increased from Jan'23
16 Dec 2022
MG Hector 2021 (left) flanked by MG Hector Plus on either side.
MG Motor withdraws petrol DCT version of the Hector and Hector Plus SUVs
7 Jan 2022
Hector Plus stands similar to the Hector but seeks to create its own unique identity courtesy subtle additions and changes.
MG Hector Plus drive review: When it takes three rows to tango on roads
21 Jul 2020
View all
 

MG Hector Plus Variants & Price List

MG Hector Plus price starts at ₹ 17.5 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 22.43 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). MG Hector Plus comes in 11 variants. MG Hector Plus top variant price is ₹ 22.43 Lakhs.

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
Smart 1.5 Turbo MT 7 STR
17.5 Lakhs*
1451 cc
Petrol
Manual - 6 Gears, Manual Override
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
Smart 2.0 Turbo Diesel 7 STR
19.76 Lakhs*
1956 cc
Diesel
Manual
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
Sharp Pro 1.5 Turbo MT 7 STR
20.15 Lakhs*
1451 cc
Petrol
Manual
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
Sharp Pro 1.5 Turbo MT 6 STR
20.15 Lakhs*
1451 cc
Petrol
Manual
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
Smart Pro 2.0 Turbo Diesel 6 STR
20.8 Lakhs*
1956 cc
Diesel
Manual
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
Sharp Pro 1.5 Petrol Turbo CVT 6 STR
21.48 Lakhs*
1451 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
Sharp Pro 1.5 Petrol Turbo CVT 7 STR
21.48 Lakhs*
1451 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
Sharp Pro 2.0 Turbo Diesel 6 STR
22.21 Lakhs*
1956 cc
Diesel
Manual
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
Sharp Pro 2.0 Turbo Diesel 7 STR
22.21 Lakhs*
1956 cc
Diesel
Manual
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
Savvy Pro 1.5 Turbo CVT 6 STR
22.43 Lakhs*
1451 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
Savvy Pro 1.5 Turbo CVT 7 STR
22.43 Lakhs*
1451 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
View All Variants
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

Trending MG Cars

  • Popular
  • Upcoming

  • MG Hector

    14.73 - 21.73 Lakhs*

    *Ex-showroom price

  • MG Comet EV

    7.98 - 9.98 Lakhs*

    *Ex-showroom price

  • MG Astor

    9.78 - 17.38 Lakhs*

    *Ex-showroom price

  • MG Gloster

    29.98 - 37.68 Lakhs*

    *Ex-showroom price

  • MG ZS EV

    21 - 24.68 Lakhs*

    *Ex-showroom price

  • MG G10

    24 - 30 Lakhs*

    *Ex-showroom price

  • MG Baojun 510

    11 Lakhs* Onwards

    *Ex-showroom price

  • MG RC-6

    18 Lakhs* Onwards

    *Ex-showroom price

  • MG eHS

    45 - 55 Lakhs*

    *Ex-showroom price

  • MG Euniq 7

    30 - 35 Lakhs*

    *Ex-showroom price

View all MG Cars

Trending MG Cars

  • Popular
  • Upcoming

  • MG Hector

    14.73 - 21.73 Lakhs*

    *Ex-showroom price

  • MG Comet EV

    7.98 - 9.98 Lakhs*

    *Ex-showroom price

  • MG Astor

    9.78 - 17.38 Lakhs*

    *Ex-showroom price

  • MG Gloster

    29.98 - 37.68 Lakhs*

    *Ex-showroom price

  • MG ZS EV

    21 - 24.68 Lakhs*

    *Ex-showroom price

  • MG G10

    24 - 30 Lakhs*

    *Ex-showroom price

  • MG Baojun 510

    11 Lakhs* Onwards

    *Ex-showroom price

  • MG RC-6

    18 Lakhs* Onwards

    *Ex-showroom price

  • MG eHS

    45 - 55 Lakhs*

    *Ex-showroom price

  • MG Euniq 7

    30 - 35 Lakhs*

    *Ex-showroom price

View all MG Cars

Latest Cars in India 2023

Land Rover Range Rover Velar

Land Rover Range Rover Velar

93 Lakhs Onwards
Check latest offers
Kia Seltos

Kia Seltos

10.89 - 19.99 Lakhs
Check latest offers
BMW X5

BMW X5

93.9 Lakhs - 1.07 Cr
Check latest offers
Hyundai Exter

Hyundai Exter

6 - 10.1 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Invicto

Maruti Suzuki Invicto

24.79 - 28.42 Lakhs
Check latest offers

Trending Cars in India 2023

Hyundai Exter

Hyundai Exter

6 - 10.1 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Mahindra Thar

Mahindra Thar

9.99 - 16.49 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Kia Seltos

Kia Seltos

10.89 - 19.99 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Tata Nexon

Tata Nexon

7 - 13.24 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Fronx

Maruti Suzuki Fronx

7.46 - 13.13 Lakhs
Check latest offers

Upcoming Cars in India 2023

Mercedes-Benz GLC 2023

Mercedes-Benz GLC 2023

60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Mahindra e20 NXT

Mahindra e20 NXT

6 - 8 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Tata Safari 2023

Tata Safari 2023

16 - 24 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Vayve Mobility EVA

Vayve Mobility EVA

7 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Toyota Rumion

Toyota Rumion

8.8 - 10.7 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Mahindra Five-door Thar

Mahindra Five-door Thar

15 - 16 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details