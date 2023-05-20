MG Hector Plus comes in seven petrol variant and four diesel variant options. There is a choice between Automatic and Manual - 6 Gears, Manual Override transmission. The Hector Plus measures 4,720 mm in length, 1,835 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,750 mm. The ground clearance of Hector Plus is 192 mm. A seven-seat model, MG Hector Plus sits in the SUV segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less