Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
MG Hector Plus comes in seven petrol variant and four diesel variant options. There is a choice between Automatic and Manual - 6 Gears, Manual Override transmission. The Hector Plus measures 4,720 mm in length, 1,835 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,750 mm. The ground clearance of Hector Plus is 192 mm. A seven-seat model, MG Hector Plus sits in the SUV segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less
MG Hector Plus price starts at ₹ 17.5 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 22.43 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). MG Hector Plus comes in 11 variants. MG Hector Plus top variant price is ₹ 22.43 Lakhs.
₹17.5 Lakhs*
1451 cc
Petrol
Manual - 6 Gears, Manual Override
₹19.76 Lakhs*
1956 cc
Diesel
Manual
₹20.15 Lakhs*
1451 cc
Petrol
Manual
₹20.15 Lakhs*
1451 cc
Petrol
Manual
₹20.8 Lakhs*
1956 cc
Diesel
Manual
₹21.48 Lakhs*
1451 cc
Petrol
Automatic
₹21.48 Lakhs*
1451 cc
Petrol
Automatic
₹22.21 Lakhs*
1956 cc
Diesel
Manual
₹22.21 Lakhs*
1956 cc
Diesel
Manual
₹22.43 Lakhs*
1451 cc
Petrol
Automatic
₹22.43 Lakhs*
1451 cc
Petrol
Automatic
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price