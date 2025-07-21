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Hector Plus [2023-2025]MileageUser ReviewsColoursImages
MG Hector Plus [2023-2025] Front Right Side
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MG Hector Plus [2023-2025] Left Side View
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MG Hector Plus [2023-2025] Rear Left View
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MG Hector Plus [2023-2025] Front View
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MG Hector Plus [2023-2025] Rear View
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MG Hector Plus [2023-2025] Specifications

4 out of 5
Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
17.5 - 23.94 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Delhi
MG Hector Plus [2023-2025]is Discontinued and no longer Produced.

MG Hector Plus [2023-2025] Specs

MG Hector Plus [2023-2025] comes in eleven petrol variant and twelve diesel variant options. There is a choice between Automatic and Manual transmission. It is a six-seat vehicle with an average claimed mileage of 12.34-15.58 kmpl kmpl, ...Read More