Seltos is a 5 seater SUV which has 27 variants. The price of Seltos HTX Plus 1.5 Turbo Petrol iMT in Delhi is Rs. 20.88 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of HTX Plus 1.5 Turbo Petrol iMT is 50 litres & Clutchless Manual (IMT) - 6 Gears respectively. It offers many features like Keyless Start/ Button Start, Low Fuel Level Warning, Heater, Cruise Control, Door Ajar Warning and specs like: Engine Type: G1.5 T-GDi Max Torque: 253 Nm @ 1500-3500 rpm Transmission: Clutchless Manual (IMT) - 6 Gears Fuel Tank Capacity: 50 litres BootSpace: 433 litres Mileage of HTX Plus 1.5 Turbo Petrol iMT is 17.7 kmpl.