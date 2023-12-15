Seltos is a 5 seater SUV which has 27 variants. The price of Seltos HTX Plus 1.5 Turbo Petrol DCT Dual Tone in Delhi is Rs. 22.36 Lakhs. The fuel Seltos is a 5 seater SUV which has 27 variants. The price of Seltos HTX Plus 1.5 Turbo Petrol DCT Dual Tone in Delhi is Rs. 22.36 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of HTX Plus 1.5 Turbo Petrol DCT Dual Tone is 50 litres & Automatic (DCT) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift respectively. It offers many features like Keyless Start/ Button Start, Door Ajar Warning, Cruise Control, Heater, Low Fuel Level Warning and specs like: Engine Type: G1.5 T-GDi Max Torque: 253 Nm @ 1500-3500 rpm Transmission: Automatic (DCT) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift Fuel Tank Capacity: 50 litres BootSpace: 433 litres Mileage of HTX Plus 1.5 Turbo Petrol DCT Dual Tone is 17.9 kmpl....Read MoreRead Less