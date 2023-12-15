Seltos is a 5 seater SUV which has 22 variants. The price of Seltos HTX 1.5 CVT in Delhi is Rs. 19.18 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of HTX Seltos is a 5 seater SUV which has 22 variants. The price of Seltos HTX 1.5 CVT in Delhi is Rs. 19.18 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of HTX 1.5 CVT is 50 litres & Automatic (CVT) - CVT Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift respectively. It offers many features like Cabin-Boot Access, Adjustable Cluster Brightness, Engine immobilizer, Panaromic Sunroof, Heater and specs like: Engine Type: G1.5 MPi Max Torque: 144 Nm @ 4500 rpm Transmission: Automatic (CVT) - CVT Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift Fuel Tank Capacity: 50 litres BootSpace: 433 litres ...Read MoreRead Less