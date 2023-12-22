Saved Articles

Hyundai Alcazar vs Kia Seltos

In 2024 when choosing between the Hyundai Alcazar and Kia Seltos, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. ...Read More

Alcazar
Hyundai Alcazar
Prestige 7 STR 2.0 Petrol
₹16.30 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Seltos
Kia Seltos
HTE 1.5
₹10.90 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
2.0L Petrol MPi engineG1.5 MPi
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Driving Range
725-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
191 Nm @ 4500 rpm144 Nm @ 4500 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 6 GearsManual - 6 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
14.5-
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
157 bhp @ 6500 rpm113 bhp @ 6300 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
No-
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Emission Standard
BS 6BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1999 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1497 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Cruise Control
YesNo
Heater
YesYes
Third Row AC
Blower, Vents on Pillars, Common Fan Speed Controls-
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesNo
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with GuidanceNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver OnlyCo-Driver Only
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
Yes1
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front ArmrestVents Behind Front Armrest
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
18,85,20212,51,215
Ex-Showroom Price
16,30,30010,89,900
RTO
1,72,8301,12,990
Insurance
81,47247,825
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
600500
Other Charges
00
EMI
40,52026,893

    Latest News

    Hyundai is expected to launch at least four new cars in India in 2024, including the facelift version of the Tucson SUV.
    Hyundai Motor expected to launch these new cars in India in 2024
    22 Dec 2023
    In a year filled with launches galore, picking the creme-de-la-creme can be daunting. But a few models were a extra special, and with good reason.
    Year Ender 2023: Five best mass-market cars we drove this year. And what makes them stand out
    29 Dec 2023
    The 2024 Hyundai Creta is all set to hit the Indian market on 16th January 2024, which will intensify the rivalry in the mid-size SUV segment, where other models like Kia Seltos, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Skoda Kushaq, Mahindra Scorpio-N are among the strong players.
    2024 Hyundai Creta vs Kia Seltos: Which South Korean SUV should you choose
    11 Jan 2024
    The updated Kia Sonet has received key styling updates on the outside and now comes with ADAS. There is, however, no change to the overall dimensions and mechanics of the model.
    Facelift Kia Sonet SUV unveiled, pre-bookings start from 20th December
    15 Dec 2023
    Latest Videos

    The 2024 Kia Seltos facelift SUV comes with several changes on the inside and outside, including a more powerful engine.
    Kia Seltos facelift makes debut: First Look
    18 Nov 2022
    Kia Seltos 2023 has been launched in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10.89 lakh (ex-showroom).
    Kia Seltos 2023 facelift SUV: First drive review
    23 Jul 2023
    Kia will announce the prices of the Seltos facelift SUV on July 14. Bookings for the new Seltos will begin on the same day.
    Kia Seltos facelift SUV: First Look
    4 Jul 2023
    Toyota Urban Cruiser HyRyder is all set to launch in India in coming days. Packed with strong hybrid technology, it aims to challenge the dominance of Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos in the compact SUV segment.
    Toyota Urban Cruiser HyRyder: First Drive Review
    28 Aug 2022
