Kia Seltos automatic gearbox gets cheaper with two new variants. Check details

Kia India has expanded the Seltos’ automatic transmission (AT) offerings with the launch of two new variants. The new AT variants, available on the HTK+ trim, aim to make automatic gearboxes more accessible to a wider audience. The Seltos HTK+ petrol-CVT is priced at ₹15.40 lakh, while the Seltos HTK+ diesel-AT is priced at ₹16.90 lakh.

Previously, the CVT gearbox and the torque converter automatic gearbox for the petrol and diesel engines respectively were only available from the HTX trim, which is the second from the top trim in the HT Line. The introduction of the HTK+ trims reduces the entry point to the CVT gearbox by ₹1.18 lakh and makes the diesel-AT more accessible by ₹1.28 lakh.

In addition to the new automatic variants, Kia has updated other existing trims with new features. The HTK+ trim, which the company claims is the most popular trim of the Seltos, now comes with a range of new features including a panoramic sunroof, drive and traction modes, paddle shifters, LED connected tail lamps, LED front map lamps, interior LED reading lamps, a leatherette-wrapped steering wheel, and a new exterior paint option: Aurora Black Pearl.

Also Read : Kia to hike prices on Sonet, Carens & Seltos by up to 3% from April 1

Furthermore, Kia has enhanced the features of other trims. The top-end HTX, HTX+, GT Line, and X Line trims now feature auto up/down function for all four windows. The lower-spec HTK trim now includes LED DRLs, keyless entry, push button start/stop, remote engine start/stop, and LED connected tail lamps. Lastly, the base HTE trim now offers five additional exterior color options: Aurora Black Pearl, Gravity Grey, Intense Red, Pewter Olive, and Imperial Blue.

Myung-sik Sohn, Chief Sales and Business Officer, Kia India, stated that recognizing a significant demand for Automatic Transmission in the HTK+ trim, ranging from 20 per cent to 35 per cent, the company has introduced IVT and 6AT transmissions. He also mentioned that the strategic optimization of other variants by integrating new premium features will help in aiding sales and growing the segment further.

