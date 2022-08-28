Toyota Urban Cruiser HyRyder: First Drive Review
Toyota Motor is all set to launch the Urban Cruiser HyRyder, its first mid-size SUV in India, soon. Powered with strong hybrid technology, it aims to challenge the dominance of the Korean SUVs like Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos. But there is more to the Toyota HyRyder than just the hybrid technology. Here is our first drive review.
Similar CarsFind More Cars
UPCOMING
Toyota Hyryder
Electric
₹8 - 12 Lakhs* *Expected Price
Toyota Urban Cruiser
1462 cc | Petrol | Manual | 17.03 kmpl
₹8.5 - 11.4 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Kia Seltos
1497 cc | Petrol | Manual | 16.5 kmpl
₹9.95 - 18.1 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hyundai Creta
1497 cc | Petrol | Manual | 17 kmpl
₹10 - 17.87 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
UPCOMING
Hyundai Casper
999 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹4 - 7 Lakhs* *Expected Price
Hyundai Santro
1086 cc | Petrol | Manual | 20 kmpl
₹4.67 - 6.47 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
First Published Date: 28 Aug 2022, 13:10 PM IST
TAGS: Urban Cruiser HyRyder Toyota Urban Cruiser HyRyder Toyota Motor Creta Seltos Hyundai Creta Kia Seltos Hyundai Motor Kia
Recommended For YouView All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS