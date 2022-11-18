HT Auto
Home Auto Videos Kia Seltos Facelift Makes Debut: First Look

Kia Seltos facelift makes debut: First Look

Kia has introduced the facelift version of its flagship Seltos SUV for global markets. It is more powerful and is packed with more features than the ones sold in India. It is likely to hit Indian shores soon. Here is the first look at what it offers.
By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 18 Nov 2022, 12:49 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:

Similar Cars

Find more Cars
Kia Seltos (HT Auto photo)
Kia Seltos
1497 cc | Petrol | Manual | 16.5 kmpl
₹9.95 - 18.1 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Kia Sonet (HT Auto photo)
Kia Sonet
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual | 18.4 kmpl
₹6.79 - 13.55 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Kia Carnival (HT Auto photo)
Kia Carnival
2199 cc | Diesel | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 13.9 kmpl
₹24.95 - 33.99 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Kia Ev6 (HT Auto photo)
Kia Ev6
Electric | Automatic
₹59.95 - 64.95 Lakh**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Kia Carens (HT Auto photo)
Kia Carens
1497 cc | Petrol | Manual | 16.5 kmpl
₹8.99 - 16.99 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Volkswagen Vento (HT Auto photo)
Volkswagen Vento
999 cc | Petrol | Manual | 17.69 kmpl
₹10 - 14.1 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
First Published Date: 18 Nov 2022, 12:49 PM IST
TAGS: Seltos Kia Kia India
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

The Wuling Air EV has been decked up as the official car at the ongoing G20 Summit in Indonesia. MG Motor will base its upcoming affordable electric car in India on this.
MG Motor's upcoming EV to India is the official ride at G20 Summit in Indonesia
PMV_7
India's cheapest electric car is officially here!
File photo of an electric vehicle used for representational purpose only
This EV owner took 15 hours to travel just 286-km in his battery-powered ride
The installation is a three-wheeler electric vehicle, and has been created under the initiative, Bengaluru Moving.
Bengaluru gets solar-powered electric vehicle art installation
CNG is an effective and fuel alternative against petrol and diesel.
How to save money with your CNG car: Easy and useful tricks

Trending this Week

File photo of smog and pollution at Mandi House, New Delhi
Can you drive a BS4 diesel car in Delhi? Check what rules say
Kia_Seltos_facelift_up
Kia Seltos facelift looks sportier, India launch likely in 2023
EICMA_2022_highlights
Top 5 two-wheelers showcased at EICMA 2022
Honda_EM1_e_7
This is Honda's first electric scooter
Super_Meteor_650_Shot_5
Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 is finally here

Explore Car EMI’s

Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ 14,670
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715

Latest News

Maruti Suzuki further expands its sales network, inaugurates 3,500th store
Maruti Suzuki further expands its sales network, inaugurates 3,500th store
2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee: First Look
2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee: First Look
Music composer Vishal Dadlani brings home the Vaan UrbanSport Pro e-bicycle
Music composer Vishal Dadlani brings home the Vaan UrbanSport Pro e-bicycle
Tesla doesn't just sell EVs! Check out these whacky products
Tesla doesn't just sell EVs! Check out these whacky products
Five 250 cc motorcycles that you can buy under ₹2 lakh
Five 250 cc motorcycles that you can buy under 2 lakh

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city