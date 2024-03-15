Saved Articles

Mahindra Scorpio Classic S11 MT 7S CC

3 out of 5
6/16
3 out of 5
20.33 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Mahindra Scorpio Classic Key Specs
Engine2184 cc
Fuel TypeDiesel
TransmissionManual
View all Scorpio Classic specs and features

Scorpio Classic S11 MT 7S CC Latest Updates

Scorpio Classic is a 7 seater SUV which has 4 variants. The price of Scorpio Classic S11 MT 7S CC in Delhi is Rs. 20.33 Lakhs.

  • Engine Type: 2.2 L mHawk
  • Max Torque: 300 Nm @ 1600-2800 rpm
  • Transmission: Manual - 6 Gears
  • Fuel Tank Capacity: 60 litres
    • ...Read More

    Mahindra Scorpio Classic S11 MT 7S CC Price

    S11 MT 7S CC
    ₹20.33 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    2184 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    17,05,601
    RTO
    2,29,200
    Insurance
    97,225
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    20,32,526
    EMI@43,687/mo
    Mahindra Scorpio Classic S11 MT 7S CC Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Engine Type
    2.2 L mHawk
    Others
    Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop
    Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
    14.01 seconds
    Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
    300 Nm @ 1600-2800 rpm
    Transmission
    Manual - 6 Gears
    Max Power (bhp@rpm)
    130 bhp @ 3750 rpm
    Drivetrain
    RWD
    Turbocharger/Supercharger
    Turbocharged
    Emission Standard
    BS6 Phase 2
    Engine
    2184 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
    Fuel Type
    Diesel
    Minimum Turning Radius
    5.4 metres
    Rear Brake Type
    Drum
    Spare Wheel
    Steel
    Front Tyres
    235 / 65 R17
    Wheels
    Alloy Wheels
    Steering Type
    Power assisted (Hydraulic)
    Front Brake Type
    Disc
    Front Suspension
    Double Wish-bone Type, Independent Front Coil Spring
    Rear Suspension
    Mulit-link Coil Spring Suspension with Anti-Roll Bar
    Rear Tyres
    235 / 65 R17
    No of Seating Rows
    3 Rows
    Seating Capacity
    7 Person
    Doors
    5 Doors
    Fuel Tank Capacity
    60 litres
    Length
    4456 mm
    Ground Clearance
    209 mm
    Wheelbase
    2680 mm
    Height
    1995 mm
    Width
    1820 mm
    Cabin-Boot Access
    Yes
    Steering Adjustment
    Tilt
    Heater
    Yes
    Cruise Control
    Yes
    Parking Sensors
    Rear
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    No
    Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
    Co-Driver Only
    Parking Assist
    Reverse Camera with Guidance
    Air Conditioner
    Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
    Anti-glare Mirrors
    Manual - Internal Only
    12V Power Outlets
    1
    Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
    Yes
    Front AC
    Common Fan Speed Control
    Rear AC
    Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest
    Adjustable Cluster Brightness
    Yes
    Trip Meter
    Electronic 2 Trips
    Shift Indicator
    Yes
    Door Ajar Warning
    Yes
    Clock
    Digital
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Yes
    Tachometer
    Analogue
    Instantaneous Consumption
    No
    Gear Indicator
    Yes
    Instrument Cluster
    Analogue - Digital
    Average Speed
    Yes
    Average Fuel Consumption
    Yes
    Distance to Empty
    Yes
    Engine immobilizer
    Yes
    Child Safety Lock
    Yes
    Speed Sensing Door Lock
    Yes
    Central Locking
    Remote
    Panaromic Sunroof
    No
    Rub - Strips
    No
    Roof Mounted Antenna
    Yes
    Body-Coloured Bumpers
    Yes
    Body Kit
    Cladding - Body Coloured
    Sunroof / Moonroof
    No
    Adjustable ORVM
    Electrically Adjustable
    Power Windows
    Front & Rear
    Turn Indicators on ORVM
    Yes
    Rear Defogger
    Yes
    One Touch -Down
    No
    Rain-sensing Wipers
    Yes
    Exterior Door Handles
    Body Coloured
    Interior Door Handles
    Painted
    Door Pockets
    Front & Rear
    Scuff Plates
    No
    Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
    Body Coloured
    Rear Wiper
    Yes
    Boot-lid Opener
    Internal
    One Touch - Up
    Driver
    Side Window Blinds
    No
    Driver Armrest Storage
    No
    Sunglass Holder
    Yes
    Cup Holders
    Front Only
    Third Row Cup Holders
    No
    Cooled Glove Box
    No
    Cornering Headlights
    Passive
    Cabin Lamps
    Front and Rear
    Rear Reading Lamp
    No
    Ambient Interior Lighting
    No
    Lights on Vanity Mirrors
    No
    Automatic Head Lamps
    Yes
    Headlights
    LED
    Tail Lights
    LED
    Headlight Height Adjuster
    Yes
    Daytime Running Lights
    Halogen
    Fog Lights
    Halogen on front
    Follow me home headlamps
    Yes
    Puddle Lamps
    Yes
    Warranty (Years)
    2
    Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
    Not Applicable
    Warranty (Kilometres)
    75000
    Battery Warranty (Years)
    Not Applicable
    Steering mounted controls
    Yes
    Wireless Charger
    No
    Smart Connectivity
    Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
    iPod Compatibility
    Yes
    Speakers
    6
    Bluetooth Compatibility
    Phone & Audio Streaming
    Integrated (in-dash) Music System
    Yes
    AM/FM Radio
    Yes
    Head Unit Size
    Not Applicable
    USB Compatibility
    Yes
    Touch Screen Size
    9 inch
    GPS Navigation System
    Yes
    Voice Command
    Yes
    Aux Compatibility
    Yes
    Display
    Touch-screen Display
    Remote AC On/Off Via app
    No
    Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
    No
    Over The Air (OTA) Updates
    No
    Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
    No
    Check Vehicle Status Via App
    No
    Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
    No
    Geo-Fence
    No
    Find My Car
    No
    Emergency Call
    No
    Airbags
    2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)
    Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
    No
    High-beam Assist
    No
    Overspeed Warning
    1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
    Lane Departure Warning
    No
    Child Seat Anchor Points
    No
    Seat Belt Warning
    Yes
    Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
    Yes
    Emergency Brake Light Flashing
    No
    Blind Spot Detection
    No
    Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
    No
    Lane Departure Prevention
    No
    Middle rear three-point seatbelt
    No
    Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
    No
    Puncture Repair Kit
    No
    NCAP Rating
    Not Tested
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Yes
    Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
    No
    Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
    No
    Hill Hold Control
    No
    Brake Assist (BA)
    No
    Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
    No
    Rear Row Seat Adjustment
    2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
    Split Third Row Seat
    No
    Seat Upholstery
    Fabric
    Interiors
    Dual Tone
    Driver Armrest
    Yes
    Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
    Yes
    Rear Armrest
    Yes
    Driver Seat Adjustment
    8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)
    Split Rear Seat
    No
    Ventilated Seats
    No
    Interior Colours
    Grey and Black
    Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
    Yes
    Rear Passenger Seats Type
    Captain Seats
    Folding Rear Seat
    Full
    Head-rests
    Front & Rear
    Ventilated Seat Type
    No
    Front Seatback Pockets
    Yes
    Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
    6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
    Mahindra Scorpio Classic S11 MT 7S CC EMI
    EMI39,318 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    18,29,273
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    18,29,273
    Interest Amount
    5,29,820
    Payable Amount
    23,59,093

    Mahindra Scorpio Classic other Variants

    S MT 7STR
    ₹16.25 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    2184 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    13,58,600
    RTO
    1,81,825
    Insurance
    83,844
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    16,24,769
    EMI@34,923/mo
    Add to Compare
    Check EMI
    Check Latest Offers
    Close
    S MT 9STR
    ₹16.54 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    2184 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    View breakup
    S11 MT 7S
    ₹20.67 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    2184 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    View breakup
    Mahindra Scorpio Classic Alternatives

    Hyundai Creta

    Hyundai Creta SX (O) 1.5 Petrol

    11 - 20.15 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Scorpio Clas... vs Creta
    Kia Seltos

    Kia Seltos HTX 1.5 Diesel iMT

    10.9 - 20.3 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Scorpio Clas... vs Seltos
    Force Motors Gurkha

    Force Motors Gurkha 4X4

    13.59 Lakhs Onwards
    Check Latest Offers
    Scorpio Clas... vs Gurkha
    Honda Elevate

    Honda Elevate ZX MT

    11 - 16 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Scorpio Clas... vs Elevate

    Hyundai Creta

    Hyundai Creta

    11 - 20.15 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Creta Price in Delhi
    Mahindra Thar

    Mahindra Thar

    11.25 - 17.2 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Thar Price in Delhi
    Tata Nexon

    Tata Nexon

    8.1 - 15.5 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Nexon Price in Delhi
    Mahindra XUV700

    Mahindra XUV700

    13.99 - 26.99 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    XUV700 Price in Delhi
    Maruti Suzuki Brezza

    Maruti Suzuki Brezza

    8.29 - 14.14 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Brezza Price in Delhi
    View all
    Mercedes-Benz GLA

    Mercedes-Benz GLA

    50.5 - 56.9 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE Coupe

    Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE Coupe

    1.85 Cr
    Check Latest Offers
    Porsche Macan EV

    Porsche Macan EV

    1.65 Cr
    Check Latest Offers
    Rolls-Royce Spectre

    Rolls-Royce Spectre

    7.5 Cr
    Check Latest Offers
    Tata Punch EV

    Tata Punch EV

    10.99 - 15.49 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers

    Hyundai Creta

    Hyundai Creta

    11 - 20.15 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Mahindra Thar

    Mahindra Thar

    11.25 - 17.2 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Tata Punch

    Tata Punch

    6 - 10.1 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Tata Nexon

    Tata Nexon

    8.1 - 15.5 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    5.99 - 9.03 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers

    Volkswagen Polo 2024

    Volkswagen Polo 2024

    8 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    BMW 5 Series 2024

    BMW 5 Series 2024

    70 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Audi Q8 2024

    Audi Q8 2024

    1.17 Cr Exp. Price
    Check details
    Vayve Mobility EVA

    Vayve Mobility EVA

    7 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Maruti Suzuki Swift 2024

    Maruti Suzuki Swift 2024

    6.5 - 10 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details