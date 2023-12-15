Saved Articles

HT Auto

Hyundai Venue N Line N8 DCT Dual Tone

4 out of 5
1/7
2/7
3/7
4/7
5/7
6/7
4 out of 5
15.31 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Hyundai Venue N Line Key Specs
Engine998 cc
Fuel TypePetrol
TransmissionAutomatic
Venue N Line N8 DCT Dual Tone Latest Updates

Venue N Line is a 5 seater Compact SUV which has 4 variants. The price of Venue N Line N8 DCT Dual Tone (top model) in Delhi is Rs. 15.31

  • Engine Type: 1.0 l Turbo GDi
  • Max Torque: 172 Nm @ 1500 rpm
  • Transmission: Automatic (DCT) - 7 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode
  • Fuel Tank Capacity: 45 litres
  • BootSpace: 311 litres
    Hyundai Venue N Line N8 DCT Dual Tone Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Engine
    998 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
    Engine Type
    1.0 l Turbo GDi
    Fuel Type
    Petrol
    Max Power (bhp@rpm)
    118 bhp @ 6000 rpm
    Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
    172 Nm @ 1500 rpm
    Drivetrain
    FWD
    Transmission
    Automatic (DCT) - 7 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode
    Emission Standard
    BS 6
    Turbocharger/Supercharger
    Turbocharged
    Front Suspension
    McPherson Strut with coil spring
    Rear Suspension
    Coupled Torsion Beam axle with coil spring
    Front Brake Type
    Disc
    Rear Brake Type
    Disc
    Steering Type
    Power assisted (Electric)
    Wheels
    Alloy Wheels
    Spare Wheel
    Steel
    Front Tyres
    215 / 60 R16
    Rear Tyres
    215 / 60 R16
    Width
    1770 mm
    Length
    3995 mm
    Height
    1617 mm
    Wheelbase
    2500 mm
    Doors
    5 Doors
    Seating Capacity
    5 Person
    No of Seating Rows
    2 Rows
    Bootspace
    311 litres
    Fuel Tank Capacity
    45 litres
    Air Conditioner
    Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
    Front AC
    Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
    Rear AC
    Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest
    Heater
    Yes
    Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
    Co-Driver Only
    Cabin-Boot Access
    Yes
    Anti-glare Mirrors
    Manual - Internal Only
    Parking Assist
    Reverse Camera with Guidance
    Parking Sensors
    Rear
    Cruise Control
    Yes
    Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
    Yes
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Yes
    Steering Adjustment
    Tilt
    12V Power Outlets
    1
    Instantaneous Consumption
    Yes
    Instrument Cluster
    Digital
    Trip Meter
    Electronic 2 Trips
    Average Fuel Consumption
    Yes
    Average Speed
    Yes
    Distance to Empty
    Yes
    Clock
    Digital
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Yes
    Door Ajar Warning
    Yes
    Adjustable Cluster Brightness
    Yes
    Gear Indicator
    Yes
    Shift Indicator
    No
    Heads Up Display (HUD)
    No
    Tachometer
    Digital
    Engine immobilizer
    Yes
    Central Locking
    Keyless
    Speed Sensing Door Lock
    Yes
    Child Safety Lock
    Yes
    Seat Adjustment
    4 Way
    Sunroof / Moonroof
    Electrically Adjustable
    Roof Mounted Antenna
    Yes
    Body-Coloured Bumpers
    Yes
    Body Kit
    Cladding - Body Coloured
    Rub - Strips
    No
    Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
    Body Coloured
    Scuff Plates
    No
    Power Windows
    Front & Rear
    One Touch -Down
    Driver
    One Touch - Up
    Driver
    Adjustable ORVM
    Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
    Turn Indicators on ORVM
    Yes
    Rear Defogger
    Yes
    Rear Wiper
    Yes
    Exterior Door Handles
    Chrome
    Rain-sensing Wipers
    No
    Interior Door Handles
    Silver
    Door Pockets
    Front & Rear
    Side Window Blinds
    No
    Boot-lid Opener
    Electric Tailgate Release
    Cup Holders
    Front & Rear
    Driver Armrest Storage
    Yes
    Cooled Glove Box
    Yes
    Sunglass Holder
    No
    Warranty (Kilometres)
    Unlimited
    Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
    Not Applicable
    Battery Warranty (Years)
    Not Applicable
    Warranty (Years)
    3
    Headlights
    LED Projector
    Automatic Head Lamps
    Yes
    Follow me home headlamps
    Yes
    Cornering Headlights
    Yes
    Tail Lights
    LED
    Daytime Running Lights
    LED
    Fog Lights
    -
    Ambient Interior Lighting
    Yes
    Puddle Lamps
    No
    Cabin Lamps
    Front and Rear
    Lights on Vanity Mirrors
    Co-Driver Only
    Rear Reading Lamp
    No
    Glove Box Lamp
    No
    Headlight Height Adjuster
    Yes
    Smart Connectivity
    Android Auto (Wired), Apple Car Play (Wired)
    Display
    Touch-screen Display
    Touch Screen Size
    8 inch
    Integrated (in-dash) Music System
    Yes
    Speakers
    6
    Steering mounted controls
    Yes
    Voice Command
    Yes
    GPS Navigation System
    Yes
    Bluetooth Compatibility
    Phone & Audio Streaming
    USB Compatibility
    Yes
    Aux Compatibility
    Yes
    AM/FM Radio
    Yes
    Wireless Charger
    Yes
    Head Unit Size
    Not Available
    iPod Compatibility
    Yes
    Internal Hard-drive
    Yes
    CD Player
    No
    Find My Car
    Yes
    Check Vehicle Status Via App
    Yes
    Geo-Fence
    Yes
    Emergency Call
    Yes
    Over The Air (OTA) Updates
    Yes
    Remote AC On/Off Via app
    No
    Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
    No
    Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
    No
    Alexa Compatibility
    Yes
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Yes
    Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
    Yes
    Brake Assist (BA)
    Yes
    Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
    Yes
    Hill Hold Control
    Yes
    Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
    Yes
    Hill Descent Control
    No
    Overspeed Warning
    1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
    Emergency Brake Light Flashing
    Yes
    Puncture Repair Kit
    No
    NCAP Rating
    Not Tested
    Airbags
    6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
    Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
    Yes
    Child Seat Anchor Points
    Yes
    Seat Belt Warning
    Yes
    Driver Seat Adjustment
    8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)
    Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
    6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
    Rear Row Seat Adjustment
    4 way manually adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
    Seat Upholstery
    Leatherette
    Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
    Yes
    Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
    Yes
    Driver Armrest
    Yes
    Rear Passenger Seats Type
    Bench
    Ventilated Seats
    No
    Ventilated Seat Type
    No
    Interiors
    Dual Tone
    Interior Colours
    Black and Greige
    Rear Armrest
    With Cup Holder
    Folding Rear Seat
    Full
    Split Rear Seat
    60:40 split
    Front Seatback Pockets
    Yes
    Head-rests
    Front & Rear
    Hyundai Venue N Line N8 DCT Dual Tone EMI
    EMI29,619 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    13,78,018
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    13,78,018
    Interest Amount
    3,99,121
    Payable Amount
    17,77,139

    Hyundai Venue N Line other Variants

    N6 DCT
    ₹14.02 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    998 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    12,16,000
    RTO
    1,33,600
    Insurance
    51,636
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    14,01,736
    EMI@30,129/mo
    Add to Compare
    Check EMI
    Check latest Offers
    Close
    N6 DCT Dual Tone
    ₹14.19 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    998 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    View breakup
    N8 DCT
    ₹15.14 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    998 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    View breakup
    View more Variants

