In 2026 when choosing between the Hyundai Venue N Line [2022-2025] and Kia Sonet, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai Venue N Line [2022-2025] Price starts at Rs. 12.15 Lakhs (last recorded price) for N6 MT, Kia Sonet Price starts at Rs. 7.32 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for HTE 1.2 Petrol MT. Venue N Line [2022-2025]: 998 cc engine, 20.2 kmpl mileage. Sonet: 998 cc engine, 18.4 to 24.1 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Venue N Line [2022-2025] vs Sonet Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Venue n line [2022-2025]
|Sonet
|Brand
|Hyundai
|Kia
|Price
|₹ 12.15 Lakhs
|₹ 7.32 Lakhs
|Mileage
|20.2 kmpl
|18.4 to 24.1 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|998 cc
|998 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|3
|4