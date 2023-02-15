HT Auto
Hyundai Venue N Line Specifications

Hyundai Venue N Line is a 5 Seater seater car, Ex-showroom price starting from Rs. 12,16,000 in India. It is available in 4 variants, 998.0 cc engine available in and 1 transmission option: Automatic (DCT).
Hyundai Venue N Line Specs

Hyundai Venue N Line comes in four petrol variant options. It comes with Automatic transmission. The Venue N Line measures 3,995 mm in length, 1,770 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,500 mm. ...Read More

Hyundai Venue N Line Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
N8 DCT Dual Tone
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Engine Type
1.0 l Turbo GDi
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
172 Nm @ 1500 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (DCT) - 7 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
118 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Drivetrain
FWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged
Emission Standard
BS 6
Engine
998 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Petrol
Rear Brake Type
Disc
Spare Wheel
Steel
Front Tyres
215 / 60 R16
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Disc
Front Suspension
McPherson Strut with coil spring
Rear Suspension
Coupled Torsion Beam axle with coil spring
Rear Tyres
215 / 60 R16
Height
1617 mm
Width
1770 mm
Length
3995 mm
Wheelbase
2500 mm
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows
Bootspace
311 litres
Fuel Tank Capacity
45 litres
Seating Capacity
5 Person
Doors
5 Doors
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Steering Adjustment
Tilt
Heater
Yes
Cruise Control
Yes
Parking Sensors
Rear
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver Only
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with Guidance
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal Only
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
12V Power Outlets
1
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
No
Clock
Digital
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Tachometer
Digital
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Gear Indicator
Yes
Instrument Cluster
Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes
Engine immobilizer
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Keyless
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Seat Adjustment
4 Way
Sunroof / Moonroof
Electrically Adjustable
Rub - Strips
No
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Body Kit
Cladding - Body Coloured
Power Windows
Front & Rear
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Rear Defogger
Yes
One Touch -Down
Driver
Rain-sensing Wipers
No
Exterior Door Handles
Chrome
Interior Door Handles
Silver
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured
Scuff Plates
No
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
One Touch - Up
Driver
Rear Wiper
Yes
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate Release
Side Window Blinds
No
Cup Holders
Front & Rear
Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Sunglass Holder
No
Cooled Glove Box
Yes
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
Not Applicable
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited
Battery Warranty (Years)
Not Applicable
Warranty (Years)
3
Cornering Headlights
Yes
Glove Box Lamp
No
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear
Ambient Interior Lighting
Yes
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Co-Driver Only
Rear Reading Lamp
No
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes
Headlights
LED Projector
Tail Lights
LED
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Fog Lights
-
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Puddle Lamps
No
CD Player
No
Steering mounted controls
Yes
Wireless Charger
Yes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wired), Apple Car Play (Wired)
iPod Compatibility
Yes
Speakers
6
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
Internal Hard-drive
Yes
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Head Unit Size
Not Available
Touch Screen Size
8 inch
GPS Navigation System
Yes
USB Compatibility
Yes
Display
Touch-screen Display
Voice Command
Yes
Aux Compatibility
Yes
Remote AC On/Off Via app
No
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
Yes
Check Vehicle Status Via App
Yes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No
Geo-Fence
Yes
Find My Car
Yes
Emergency Call
Yes
Alexa Compatibility
Yes
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Hill Descent Control
No
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Puncture Repair Kit
No
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
NCAP Rating
Not Tested
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Seat Upholstery
Leatherette
Interiors
Dual Tone
Driver Armrest
Yes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
Yes
Rear Armrest
With Cup Holder
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)
Split Rear Seat
60:40 split
Ventilated Seats
No
Interior Colours
Black and Greige
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Folding Rear Seat
Full
Ventilated Seat Type
No
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes

Hyundai Venue N Line Variants & Price List

Fuel Type:

All
All
All
All
N6 DCT
998 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Automatic
Get On Road Price
N6 DCT Dual Tone
12.31 Lakhs*
998 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Automatic
Get On Road Price
N8 DCT
N8 DCT
998 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Automatic
Get On Road Price
N8 DCT Dual Tone
13.3 Lakhs*
998 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Automatic
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
View All Variants
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

