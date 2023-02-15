Hyundai Venue N Line Specifications

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Hyundai Venue N Line comes in four petrol variant options. It comes with Automatic transmission. The Venue N Line measures 3,995 mm in length, 1,770 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,500 mm. A five-seat model, Hyundai Venue N Line sits in the Compact SUV segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less
Hyundai Venue N Line price starts at ₹ 12.16 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 13.3 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Hyundai Venue N Line comes in 4 variants. Hyundai Venue N Line top variant price is ₹ 13.3 Lakhs.
₹12.16 Lakhs*
998 cc
Petrol
Automatic
₹12.31 Lakhs*
998 cc
Petrol
Automatic
₹13.15 Lakhs*
998 cc
Petrol
Automatic
₹13.3 Lakhs*
998 cc
Petrol
Automatic
*Ex-showroom price
