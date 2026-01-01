|Engine
|998 cc
|Mileage
|18.4 kmpl
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Transmission
|Both
The Sonet HTX 1.0 Turbo Petrol DCT, equipped with Automatic (DCT) - 7 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode, is listed at ₹13.44 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Sonet deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 18.4 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Sonet HTX 1.0 Turbo Petrol DCT is available in 10 colour options: Clear White, Glacier White Pearl, Glacier White Pearl With Aurora Black Pearl, Gravity Grey, Imperial Blue, Magma Red, Magma Red With Aurora Black Pearl, Matte Graphite, Pewter Olive, Aurora Black Pearl.
The Sonet HTX 1.0 Turbo Petrol DCT is powered by a 998 cc engine mated to a Automatic (DCT) - 7 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode. This unit makes 118 bhp @ 6000 rpm and 172 Nm @ 1500 rpm of torque.
In the Sonet's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor priced between ₹7.76 Lakhs - 13.06 Lakhs or the Maruti Suzuki Brezza priced between ₹7.4 Lakhs - 13.71 Lakhs.
The Sonet HTX 1.0 Turbo Petrol DCT has Cabin-Boot Access, Door Ajar Warning, Roof Mounted Antenna, Heater, Keyless Start/ Button Start, 12V Power Outlets, Headlight & Ignition On Reminder, Low Fuel Level Warning, Instantaneous Consumption and Gear Indicator.