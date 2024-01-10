Sonet HTK Plus 1.0 Turbo Petrol iMT Latest Updates
Sonet is a 5 seater Compact SUV which has 56 variants. The price of Sonet HTK Plus 1.0 Turbo Petrol iMT in Delhi is Rs. 11.95 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of HTK Plus 1.0 Turbo Petrol iMT is 45 litres & Clutchless Manual - 6 Gears respectively. It offers many features like Cabin-Boot Access, Door Ajar Warning, Body-Coloured Bumpers, Heater, Keyless Start/ Button Start and specs like: