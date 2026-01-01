|Engine
|1493 cc
|Mileage
|19 kmpl
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Transmission
|Both
The Sonet HTX 1.5 Diesel AT, equipped with Automatic (TC) - 6 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode, is listed at ₹14.32 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Sonet deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 19 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Sonet HTX 1.5 Diesel AT is available in 10 colour options: Clear White, Glacier White Pearl, Glacier White Pearl With Aurora Black Pearl, Gravity Grey, Imperial Blue, Magma Red, Magma Red With Aurora Black Pearl, Matte Graphite, Pewter Olive, Aurora Black Pearl.
The Sonet HTX 1.5 Diesel AT is powered by a 1493 cc engine mated to a Automatic (TC) - 6 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode. This unit makes 114 bhp @ 6000 rpm and 250 Nm @ 1500 rpm of torque.
In the Sonet's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor priced between ₹7.76 Lakhs - 13.06 Lakhs or the Maruti Suzuki Brezza priced between ₹7.4 Lakhs - 13.71 Lakhs.
The Sonet HTX 1.5 Diesel AT has Cabin-Boot Access, Door Ajar Warning, Roof Mounted Antenna, Heater, Keyless Start/ Button Start, Headlight & Ignition On Reminder, 12V Power Outlets, Low Fuel Level Warning, Instantaneous Consumption and Gear Indicator.