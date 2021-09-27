Saved Articles

Force Motors Gurkha 4X4

16.25 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Force Motors Gurkha Key Specs
Engine2596 cc
Fuel TypeDiesel
TransmissionManual
Gurkha 4X4 Latest Updates

Gurkha is a 4 seater SUV which has 1 variant. The price of Gurkha 4X4 (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 16.25 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of 4X4

  • Engine Type: F M 2.6 CR CD BS VI
  • Max Torque: 250 Nm @ 1400 rpm
  • Transmission: Manual - 5 Gears
  • Fuel Tank Capacity: 63
  • BootSpace: 500
    Force Motors Gurkha 4X4 Price

    4X4
    ₹16.25 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    2596 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    13,59,000
    RTO
    1,81,875
    Insurance
    83,859
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    16,25,234
    EMI@34,933/mo
    Force Motors Gurkha 4X4 Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Engine Type
    F M 2.6 CR CD BS VI
    Alternate Fuel
    Not Applicable
    Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
    250 Nm @ 1400 rpm
    Transmission
    Manual - 5 Gears
    Drivetrain
    4WD / AWD
    Max Power (bhp@rpm)
    90 bhp @ 3200 rpm
    Turbocharger/Supercharger
    Turbocharged
    Fuel Type
    Diesel
    Emission Standard
    BS 6
    Engine
    2596 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
    Minimum Turning Radius
    5.6
    Rear Brake Type
    Drum
    Front Tyres
    245 / 70 R16
    Wheels
    Steel Rims
    Steering Type
    Power assisted (Hydraulic)
    Front Brake Type
    Disc
    Rear Suspension
    Multi-link with Pan Hard Rod & Coil Spring
    Front Suspension
    Independent Double Wishbone with Coil Spring
    Rear Tyres
    245 / 70 R16
    Length
    4116
    Wheelbase
    2400
    Height
    2075
    Width
    1812
    Bootspace
    500
    No of Seating Rows
    2
    Seating Capacity
    4
    Doors
    3
    Fuel Tank Capacity
    63
    Adjustable ORVM
    Externally Adjustable
    One Touch -Down
    Driver
    Power Windows
    Front Only
    Exterior Door Handles
    Black
    Interior Door Handles
    Unpainted
    Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
    Body Coloured
    Boot-lid Opener
    Internal
    Steering Adjustment
    Tilt & Telescopic
    Parking Sensors
    Rear
    Air Conditioner
    Yes (Manual)
    Anti-glare Mirrors
    Manual - Internal Only
    Heater
    Yes
    12V Power Outlets
    Yes
    Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
    Yes
    Front AC
    Common Fan Speed Control
    Warranty (Years)
    3
    Warranty (Kilometres)
    300000
    Cornering Headlights
    Passive
    Headlights
    LED
    Tail Lights
    Halogen
    Daytime Running Lights
    LED
    Cabin Lamps
    Front
    Fog Lights
    Halogen on front
    Follow me home headlamps
    Yes
    AM/FM Radio
    Yes
    Head Unit Size
    Not Available
    Smart Connectivity
    Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
    iPod Compatibility
    Yes
    MP3 Playback
    Yes
    Bluetooth Compatibility
    Phone & Audio Streaming
    Speakers
    4
    USB Compatibility
    Yes
    Aux Compatibility
    Yes
    Display
    Touch-screen Display
    Trip Meter
    1 Trip
    Instrument Cluster
    Analogue
    Door Ajar Warning
    Yes
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Yes
    Differential Lock
    Both Axles
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Yes
    Four-Wheel-Drive
    Manual Shift - Lever
    Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
    Yes
    Airbags
    2 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)
    Overspeed Warning
    1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
    Seat Belt Warning
    Yes
    Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
    Yes
    Seat Adjustment
    4 Way
    Engine immobilizer
    Yes
    Child Safety Lock
    Yes
    Speed Sensing Door Lock
    Yes
    Central Locking
    Yes
    3rd Row Seats Type
    Bench
    Driver Seat Adjustment
    6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
    Interior Colours
    Dark Grey
    Rear Row Seat Adjustment
    4 way manually adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
    Rear Passenger Seats Type
    Bench
    Folding Rear Seat
    Full
    Seat Upholstery
    Fabric
    Interiors
    Single Tone
    Front Seatback Pockets
    Yes
    Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
    6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
    Force Motors Gurkha 4X4 EMI
    EMI31,439 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    14,62,710
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    14,62,710
    Interest Amount
    4,23,651
    Payable Amount
    18,86,361

