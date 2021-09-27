Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
|Engine
|2596 cc
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Transmission
|Manual
Gurkha is a 4 seater SUV which has 1 variant. The price of Gurkha 4X4 (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 16.25 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of 4X4
Gurkha is a 4 seater SUV which has 1 variant. The price of Gurkha 4X4 (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 16.25 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of 4X4 is 63 litres & Manual - 5 Gears respectively. It offers many features like Aux Compatibility, Heater, 12V Power Outlets, Headlight & Ignition On Reminder, Follow me home headlamps and specs like: