Sonet is a 5 seater Compact SUV which has 56 variants. The price of Sonet GTX Plus 1.5 Diesel AT in Delhi is Rs. 17.12 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of GTX Plus 1.5 Diesel AT is 45 litres & Automatic (TC) - 6 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode respectively. It offers many features like Cabin-Boot Access, Door Ajar Warning, Body-Coloured Bumpers, Heater, Cruise Control and specs like: Engine Type: 1.5L CRDi VGT Max Torque: 250 Nm @ 1500-2750 rpm Transmission: Automatic (TC) - 6 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode Fuel Tank Capacity: 45 litres BootSpace: 392 litres