Sonet is a 5 seater Compact SUV which has 56 variants. The price of Sonet HTX Plus 1.5 Diesel iMT in Delhi is Rs. 15.81 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & Sonet is a 5 seater Compact SUV which has 56 variants. The price of Sonet HTX Plus 1.5 Diesel iMT in Delhi is Rs. 15.81 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of HTX Plus 1.5 Diesel iMT is 45 litres & Clutchless Manual (IMT) - 6 Gears respectively. It offers many features like Cabin-Boot Access, Door Ajar Warning, Body-Coloured Bumpers, Heater, Cruise Control and specs like: Engine Type: 1.5L CRDi VGT Max Torque: 250 Nm @ 1500-2750 rpm Transmission: Clutchless Manual (IMT) - 6 Gears Fuel Tank Capacity: 45 litres BootSpace: 392 litres ...Read MoreRead Less