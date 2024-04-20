Sonet is a 5 seater SUV which has 19 variants. The price of Sonet HTX 1.5 Diesel MT in Delhi is Rs. 14.20 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of Sonet is a 5 seater SUV which has 19 variants. The price of Sonet HTX 1.5 Diesel MT in Delhi is Rs. 14.20 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of HTX 1.5 Diesel MT is 45 litres & Manual - 6 Gears respectively. It offers many features like Cabin-Boot Access, Door Ajar Warning, Body-Coloured Bumpers, Heater, Keyless Start/ Button Start and specs like: Max Torque: 250 Nm @ 1500 rpm Transmission: Manual - 6 Gears Fuel Tank Capacity: 45 litres BootSpace: 385 litres ...Read MoreRead Less