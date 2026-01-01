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Venue N Line [2022-2025]PriceMileageSpecifications
Hyundai Venue N Line [2022-2025] Front Right Side
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Hyundai Venue N Line [2022-2025] Front View
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Hyundai Venue N Line [2022-2025] Grille
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Hyundai Venue N Line [2022-2025] Left Side View
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Hyundai Venue N Line [2022-2025] N6 DCT Dual Tone

4 out of 5
Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
15.08 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Add to Compare
Hyundai Venue N Line [2022-2025] Key Specs
Engine998 cc
Fuel TypePetrol
TransmissionBoth
View all Venue N Line [2022-2025] specs and features

Venue N Line [2022-2025] N6 DCT Dual Tone

Venue N Line [2022-2025] N6 DCT Dual Tone Prices

The Venue N Line [2022-2025] N6 DCT Dual Tone, equipped with a 1.0 l Turbo GDi and Automatic (DCT) - 7 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode, is listed at ₹15.08 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Venue N Line [2022-2025] N6 DCT Dual Tone Mileage

All variants of the Venue N Line [2022-2025] offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Venue N Line [2022-2025] N6 DCT Dual Tone Colours

The Venue N Line [2022-2025] N6 DCT Dual Tone is available in 5 colour options: Shadow Grey With Abyss Black Roof, Thunder Blue With Abyss Black, Shadow Grey, Atlas White, Atlas White With Abyss Black.

Venue N Line [2022-2025] N6 DCT Dual Tone Engine and Transmission

The Venue N Line [2022-2025] N6 DCT Dual Tone is powered by a 998 cc engine mated to a Automatic (DCT) - 7 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode. This unit makes 118 bhp @ 6000 rpm and 172 Nm @ 1500 rpm of torque.

Venue N Line [2022-2025] N6 DCT Dual Tone vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the Venue N Line [2022-2025]'s price range, buyers can choose to consider the Skoda Kylaq priced between ₹7.59 Lakhs - 12.99 Lakhs.

Venue N Line [2022-2025] N6 DCT Dual Tone Specs & Features

The Venue N Line [2022-2025] N6 DCT Dual Tone has Cabin-Boot Access, Adjustable Cluster Brightness, Engine immobilizer, Roof Mounted Antenna, Rear Defogger, Cooled Glove Box, Automatic Head Lamps, Integrated (in-dash) Music System, Cruise Control and Heater.

Hyundai Venue N Line [2022-2025] N6 DCT Dual Tone Price

Venue N Line [2022-2025] N6 DCT Dual Tone

₹15.08 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
13,09,300
RTO
1,42,930
Insurance
54,906
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
15,07,636
EMI@32,405/mo
Add to Compare
Close

Hyundai Venue N Line [2022-2025] N6 DCT Dual Tone Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Engine Type
1.0 l Turbo GDi
Others
Idle Start/Stop
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
172 Nm @ 1500 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (DCT) - 7 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
118 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Drivetrain
FWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2
Engine
998 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Petrol

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Rear Brake Type
Disc
Spare Wheel
Steel
Front Tyres
215 / 60 R16
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Disc
Rear Suspension
Coupled Torsion Beam axle with coil spring
Front Suspension
McPherson Strut with coil spring
Rear Tyres
215 / 60 R16

Dimensions & Weight

Length
3995 mm
Wheelbase
2500 mm
Height
1617 mm
Width
1770 mm

Capacity

No of Seating Rows
2 Rows
Bootspace
311 litres
Seating Capacity
5 Person
Doors
5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
45 litres

Comfort & Convenience

Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Steering Adjustment
Tilt
Cruise Control
Yes
Heater
Yes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver Only
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with Guidance
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
1
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest

Instrumentation

Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
Yes
Clock
Digital
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Tachometer
Digital
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Gear Indicator
Yes
Instrument Cluster
Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes

Locks & Security

Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Keyless

Exterior

Panaromic Sunroof
No
Rub - Strips
No
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Body Kit
Cladding - Body Coloured
Sunroof / Moonroof
Electrically Adjustable

Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

Power Windows
Front & Rear
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Rear Defogger
Yes
One Touch -Down
Driver
Rain-sensing Wipers
No
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured
Interior Door Handles
Silver
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Black
Scuff Plates
No
Rear Wiper
Yes
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate Release
One Touch - Up
Driver
Side Window Blinds
No

Storage

Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Sunglass Holder
No
Cup Holders
Front & Rear
Cooled Glove Box
Yes

Manufacturer Warranty

Warranty (Years)
3
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
Not Applicable
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited
Battery Warranty (Years)
Not Applicable

Lighting

Cornering Headlights
Yes
Glove Box Lamp
No
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear
Ambient Interior Lighting
Yes
Rear Reading Lamp
No
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Co-Driver Only
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes
Headlights
Halogen
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Tail Lights
LED
Daytime Running Lights
No
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Puddle Lamps
Yes

Entertainment, Information & Communication

Steering mounted controls
Yes
Wireless Charger
Yes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wireless), Apple Car Play (Wireless)
iPod Compatibility
Yes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
6
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Head Unit Size
Not Available
GPS Navigation System
Yes
USB Compatibility
Yes
Touch Screen Size
8 inch
Display
Touch-screen Display
Aux Compatibility
Yes
Voice Command
Yes

Telematics

Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No
Remote AC On/Off Via app
No
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
No
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No
Check Vehicle Status Via App
No
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No
Geo-Fence
No
Find My Car
No
Emergency Call
No

Braking & Traction

Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Descent Control
No
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes

Safety

Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
No
High-beam Assist
No
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
No
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes
Blind Spot Detection
No
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
No
Lane Departure Prevention
No
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
No
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
No
Puncture Repair Kit
No
NCAP Rating
Not Tested

Seats & Upholstery

Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Seat Upholstery
Leatherette
Interiors
Dual Tone
Driver Armrest
Yes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
Yes
Rear Armrest
No
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)
Split Rear Seat
No
Interior Colours
Black and Greige
Ventilated Seats
No
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Folding Rear Seat
Full
Ventilated Seat Type
No
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Hyundai Venue N Line [2022-2025] N6 DCT Dual Tone EMI
EMI29,164 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
13,56,872
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
13,56,872
Interest Amount
3,92,996
Payable Amount
17,49,868

Hyundai Venue N Line [2022-2025] other Variants

Venue N Line [2022-2025] N6 MT

₹14 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
12,14,700
RTO
1,33,470
Insurance
51,590
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
14,00,260
EMI@30,097/mo
Add to Compare
Close

Venue N Line [2022-2025] N6 MT Dual Tone

₹14.17 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
12,29,700
RTO
1,34,970
Insurance
52,116
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
14,17,286
EMI@30,463/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Venue N Line [2022-2025] N6 DCT

₹14.91 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
12,94,300
RTO
1,41,430
Insurance
54,380
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
14,90,610
EMI@32,039/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Venue N Line [2022-2025] N8 MT

₹15 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
13,02,900
RTO
1,42,290
Insurance
54,682
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
15,00,372
EMI@32,249/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Venue N Line [2022-2025] N8 MT Dual Tone

₹15.17 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
13,17,900
RTO
1,43,790
Insurance
55,208
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
15,17,398
EMI@32,615/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Venue N Line [2022-2025] N8 DCT

₹15.90 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
13,81,800
RTO
1,50,180
Insurance
57,448
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
15,89,928
EMI@34,174/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Venue N Line [2022-2025] N8 DCT Dual Tone

₹16.07 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
13,96,800
RTO
1,51,680
Insurance
57,973
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
16,06,953
EMI@34,540/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

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