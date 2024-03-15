Scorpio Classic is a 9 seater SUV which has 4 variants. The price of Scorpio Classic S MT 9STR in Delhi is Rs. 16.54 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmissionScorpio Classic is a 9 seater SUV which has 4 variants. The price of Scorpio Classic S MT 9STR in Delhi is Rs. 16.54 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of S MT 9STR is 60 litres & Manual - 6 Gears respectively. It offers many features like Cabin-Boot Access, Door Ajar Warning, Heater, Headlight & Ignition On Reminder, Low Fuel Level Warning and specs like: