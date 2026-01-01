hamburger icon
CretaPriceMileageSpecifications
Hyundai Creta Front Right Side
1/14
Hyundai Creta Front Right Side 1
2/14
Hyundai Creta Front View
3/14
Hyundai Creta Rear Right Side
4/14
Hyundai Creta Rear View
5/14
Hyundai Creta Right Side View
View all Images
6/14

Hyundai Creta EX 1.5 Diesel

4 out of 5
Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
14.82 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Add to Compare
61 Offers Available
Hyundai Creta Key Specs
Engine1493 cc
Mileage21.8 kmpl
Fuel TypeDiesel
TransmissionManual
View all Creta specs and features

Creta EX 1.5 Diesel

Creta EX 1.5 Diesel Prices

The Creta EX 1.5 Diesel, equipped with a 1.5l U2 CRDi and Manual - 6 Gears, is listed at ₹14.82 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Creta EX 1.5 Diesel Mileage

All variants of the Creta deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 21.8 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Creta EX 1.5 Diesel Colours

The Creta EX 1.5 Diesel is available in 5 colour options: Titan Grey, Atlas White, Ranger Khaki, Abyss Black Pearl, Fiery Red.

Creta EX 1.5 Diesel Engine and Transmission

The Creta EX 1.5 Diesel is powered by a 1493 cc engine mated to a Manual - 6 Gears. This unit makes 113 bhp @ 4000 rpm and 250 Nm @ 1500-2750 rpm of torque.

Creta EX 1.5 Diesel vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the Creta's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Mahindra Marazzo priced between ₹14.06 Lakhs - 16.38 Lakhs or the MG Hector Plus priced between ₹17.49 Lakhs - 19.69 Lakhs.

Creta EX 1.5 Diesel Specs & Features

The Creta EX 1.5 Diesel has Cabin-Boot Access, Door Ajar Warning, Roof Mounted Antenna, Heater, Headlight & Ignition On Reminder, Low Fuel Level Warning, Instantaneous Consumption, Average Speed, Average Fuel Consumption and Child Safety Lock.

Hyundai Creta EX 1.5 Diesel Price

Creta EX 1.5 Diesel

₹14.82 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
12,52,800
RTO
1,68,600
Insurance
60,129
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
14,82,029
EMI@31,855/mo
Add to Compare
61 offers Available
Close

Hyundai Creta EX 1.5 Diesel Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Engine Type
1.5l U2 CRDi
Others
Idle Start/Stop
Electric Motor
No
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
250 Nm @ 1500-2750 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 6 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
21.8 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
113 bhp @ 4000 rpm
Drivetrain
FWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1493 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Diesel

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Rear Brake Type
Disc
Spare Wheel
Steel
Front Tyres
205 / 65 R16
Wheels
Steel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Disc
Front Suspension
McPherson strut with coil spring
Rear Suspension
Coupled torsion beam axle
Rear Tyres
205 / 65 R16

Dimensions & Weight

Length
4330 mm
Wheelbase
2610 mm
Height
1635 mm
Width
1790 mm

Capacity

No of Seating Rows
2 Rows
Seating Capacity
5 Person
Doors
5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
50 litres

Comfort & Convenience

Steering Adjustment
Tilt
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Heater
Yes
Cruise Control
No
Parking Sensors
Rear
Parking Assist
No
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver Only
Keyless Start/ Button Start
No
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
1
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
Front AC
Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Vents Behind Front Armrest

Instrumentation

Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
Dynamic
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Clock
Digital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Tachometer
Analogue
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Gear Indicator
No
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Distance to Empty
No

Locks & Security

Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Remote

Exterior

Panaromic Sunroof
No
Rub - Strips
No
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
Yes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes
Body Kit
No
Sunroof / Moonroof
No

Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

Power Windows
Front & Rear
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
One Touch -Down
No
Rain-sensing Wipers
No
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured
Interior Door Handles
Painted
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured
Scuff Plates
No
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Rear Windshield Blind
No
One Touch - Up
No
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate Release
Side Window Blinds
No

Storage

Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Sunglass Holder
Yes
Cup Holders
Front Only
Cooled Glove Box
No

Lighting

Cornering Headlights
No
Glove Box Lamp
No
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
No
Rear Reading Lamp
No
Ambient Interior Lighting
No
Automatic Head Lamps
No
Headlights
Halogen Projector
Daytime Running Lights
No
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Tail Lights
Halogen
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Puddle Lamps
No

Manufacturer Warranty

Warranty (Years)
3
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited
Battery Warranty (Years)
No

Entertainment, Information & Communication

Steering mounted controls
Yes
Wireless Charger
No
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wireless), Apple Car Play (Wireless)
iPod Compatibility
Yes
Speakers
6
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Head Unit Size
Not Available
GPS Navigation System
Yes
USB Compatibility
Yes
Touch Screen Size
8 inch
Voice Command
Yes
Display
Touch-screen Display
Aux Compatibility
Yes

Telematics

Remote AC On/Off Via app
No
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No
Check Vehicle Status Via App
No
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No
Geo-Fence
No
Emergency Call
No

Braking & Traction

Differential Lock
No
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Hill Descent Control
No
Four-Wheel-Drive
No
Ride Height Adjustment
No
Brake Assist (BA)
No
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes

Safety

Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
No
High-beam Assist
No
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
No
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes
Blind Spot Detection
No
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
No
Lane Departure Prevention
No
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
No
Puncture Repair Kit
No
NCAP Rating
3 Star (Global NCAP)

Seats & Upholstery

Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Seat Upholstery
Fabric
Interiors
Dual Tone
Driver Armrest
Yes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No
Rear Armrest
With Cup Holder
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)
Split Rear Seat
60:40 split
Ventilated Seats
No
Interior Colours
Black and Greige
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
No
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Folding Rear Seat
Full
Head-rests
Front
Ventilated Seat Type
No
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Hyundai Creta EX 1.5 Diesel Offers
Benefits On Hyundai Creta:- Benefits upto ₹ 85,000...
Applicable on cretae-15-petrol & 50 more variants
Expiring on 1 Sept
View Offer
View All Offers
Hyundai Creta EX 1.5 Diesel EMI
EMI28,669 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
13,33,826
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
13,33,826
Interest Amount
3,86,321
Payable Amount
17,20,147

Hyundai Creta other Variants

Creta E 1.5 Petrol

₹12.25 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
10,90,700
RTO
1,21,070
Insurance
12,555
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
12,24,825
EMI@26,326/mo
Add to Compare
61 offers Available
Close

Creta EX 1.5 Petrol

₹13.98 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
12,06,700
RTO
1,32,670
Insurance
58,433
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
13,98,303
EMI@30,055/mo
Add to Compare
61 offers Available
View breakup

Creta EX (O) 1.5 Petrol

₹15.21 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
13,14,200
RTO
1,43,420
Insurance
62,389
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
15,20,509
EMI@32,682/mo
Add to Compare
61 offers Available
View breakup

Creta EX (O) 1.5 Diesel

₹16.13 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
13,65,700
RTO
1,82,712
Insurance
64,284
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
16,13,196
EMI@34,674/mo
Add to Compare
61 offers Available
View breakup

Creta SX (O) 1.5 Petrol

₹16.42 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
14,20,700
RTO
1,54,070
Insurance
66,308
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
16,41,578
EMI@35,284/mo
Add to Compare
61 offers Available
View breakup

Creta S (O) 1.5 Petrol Knight Edition

₹16.63 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
14,39,200
RTO
1,55,920
Insurance
66,989
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
16,62,609
EMI@35,736/mo
Add to Compare
61 offers Available
View breakup

Creta EX (O) 1.5 Petrol CVT

₹16.75 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
14,49,700
RTO
1,56,970
Insurance
67,376
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
16,74,546
EMI@35,993/mo
Add to Compare
61 offers Available
View breakup

Creta EX Diesel 1.5L Turbo Manual Summer Edition

₹17.38 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
14,73,200
RTO
1,96,150
Insurance
68,240
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
17,38,090
EMI@37,358/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Creta SX 1.5 Petrol

₹17.41 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
15,04,400
RTO
1,66,440
Insurance
69,389
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
17,40,729
EMI@37,415/mo
Add to Compare
61 offers Available
View breakup

Creta SX 1.5 Petrol Dual Tone

₹17.58 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
15,19,400
RTO
1,67,940
Insurance
69,941
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
17,57,781
EMI@37,782/mo
Add to Compare
61 offers Available
View breakup

Creta S (O) Petrol 1.5L CVT Speed Automatic (CVT)

₹18.10 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
15,65,700
RTO
1,72,570
Insurance
71,645
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
18,10,415
EMI@38,913/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Creta S (O) Diesel 1.5L Turbo Manual

₹18.72 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
15,84,700
RTO
2,14,088
Insurance
72,344
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
18,71,632
EMI@40,229/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Creta S (O) 1.5 Diesel Knight Edition

₹18.93 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
16,03,200
RTO
2,16,400
Insurance
73,025
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
18,93,125
EMI@40,691/mo
Add to Compare
61 offers Available
View breakup

Creta SX 1.5 Premium Petrol

₹18.88 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
16,34,200
RTO
1,79,420
Insurance
74,166
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
18,88,286
EMI@40,587/mo
Add to Compare
61 offers Available
View breakup

Creta SX 1.5 Premium Petrol Dual Tone

₹19.05 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
16,49,200
RTO
1,80,920
Insurance
74,718
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
19,05,338
EMI@40,953/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Creta King Edition 1.5 Petrol

₹19.95 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
17,27,800
RTO
1,88,780
Insurance
77,610
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
19,94,690
EMI@42,874/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Creta S (O) Diesel 1.5L Turbo Automatic (TC)

₹20.40 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
17,29,700
RTO
2,32,212
Insurance
77,680
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
20,40,092
EMI@43,850/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Creta King Edition 1.5 Petrol Dual Tone

₹20.12 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
17,42,800
RTO
1,90,280
Insurance
78,162
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
20,11,742
EMI@43,240/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Creta SX Premium Petrol 1.5L Automatic (CVT) Summer Edition

₹20.53 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
17,78,700
RTO
1,93,870
Insurance
79,484
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
20,52,554
EMI@44,117/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Creta SX Premium Diesel 1.5L Turbo Manual Summer Edition

₹21.13 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
17,92,700
RTO
2,40,088
Insurance
79,999
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
21,13,287
EMI@45,423/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Creta SX Premium Petrol 1.5L CVT Speed Automatic (CVT) Dual Tone

₹20.70 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
17,93,700
RTO
1,95,370
Insurance
80,036
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
20,69,606
EMI@44,484/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Creta SX Premium Diesel 1.5L Turbo Manual Dual Tone

₹21.31 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
18,07,700
RTO
2,41,962
Insurance
80,551
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
21,30,713
EMI@45,797/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Creta King Edition 1.5 CVT Petrol

₹21.55 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
18,68,800
RTO
2,02,880
Insurance
82,800
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
21,54,980
EMI@46,319/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Creta King Knight Edition 1.5 CVT Petrol

₹21.71 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
18,83,300
RTO
2,04,330
Insurance
83,333
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
21,71,463
EMI@46,673/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Creta King Edition 1.5 Diesel

₹22.21 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
18,85,800
RTO
2,51,725
Insurance
83,425
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
22,21,450
EMI@47,748/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Creta King Edition 1.5 Diesel Dual Tone

₹22.39 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
19,00,800
RTO
2,53,600
Insurance
83,977
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
22,38,877
EMI@48,122/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Creta King Edition 1.5 Diesel AT

₹23.28 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
19,77,800
RTO
2,63,225
Insurance
86,811
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
23,28,336
EMI@50,045/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Creta King Edition 1.5 DCT Petrol

₹22.94 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
19,91,300
RTO
2,15,130
Insurance
87,308
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
22,94,238
EMI@49,312/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Creta King Edition 1.5 Diesel AT Dual Tone

₹23.46 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
19,92,800
RTO
2,65,100
Insurance
87,363
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
23,45,763
EMI@50,420/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Creta King Edition 1.5 DCT Petrol Dual Tone

₹23.11 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
20,06,300
RTO
2,16,630
Insurance
87,860
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
23,11,290
EMI@49,679/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Creta King Knight Edition 1.5 Diesel AT

₹23.67 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
20,11,300
RTO
2,67,412
Insurance
88,044
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
23,67,256
EMI@50,882/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Hyundai Creta Alternatives

Mahindra Marazzo

Mahindra Marazzo

14.06 - 16.38 Lakhs
CretavsMarazzo
MG Hector Plus

MG Hector Plus

17.49 - 19.69 Lakhs
CretavsHector Plus
Mahindra Scorpio

Mahindra Scorpio

13 - 17 Lakhs
CretavsScorpio
Force Motors Gurkha

Force Motors Gurkha

16.75 - 18 Lakhs
CretavsGurkha
Kia Carens Clavis

Kia Carens Clavis

11.21 - 21.57 Lakhs
+2
CretavsCarens Clavis

Popular Suv Cars

UPCOMING
Audi A2

Audi A2

20 Lakhs Onwards
View upcoming Cars
Audi e-tron Sportback

Audi e-tron Sportback

1.2 - 1.26 Cr
e-tron Sportback Price in Delhi
UPCOMING
Audi Q5 Facelift

Audi Q5 Facelift

65 - 73 Lakhs
View upcoming Cars
UPCOMING
Audi Q6 e-tron

Audi Q6 e-tron

1 - 1.1 Cr
View upcoming Cars
Audi Q7

Audi Q7

90.48 - 99.81 Lakhs
Q7 Price in Delhi

View all  Popular Suv Carss

view all specs and features

Popular Hyundai Cars

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
View all  Hyundai Cars

Latest Cars in India 2026

Mahindra BE 6 SPORTEQ

Mahindra BE 6 SPORTEQ

19.45 - 26.95 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Mahindra Scorpio N

Mahindra Scorpio N

13.69 - 25.49 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Toyota Hilux

Toyota Hilux

31.99 - 36.69 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Honda ZR-V

Honda ZR-V

47.99 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Maruti Suzuki Brezza

Maruti Suzuki Brezza

7.4 - 13.71 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Popular Cars in India 2026

Tata Sierra

Tata Sierra

11.49 - 21.29 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Mahindra BE 6

Mahindra BE 6

18.9 - 28.49 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
VinFast VF7

VinFast VF7

21.89 - 26.79 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Mahindra Scorpio N

Mahindra Scorpio N

13.69 - 25.49 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Mahindra XEV 9S

Mahindra XEV 9S

20.65 - 30.7 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Upcoming Cars in India 2026

Skoda New Slavia

Skoda New Slavia

12 - 19 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
BMW X1 LWB

BMW X1 LWB

51 - 55 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
MG Starlight 560

MG Starlight 560

20 - 27 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Hyundai Palisade

Hyundai Palisade

50 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Tata Avinya

Tata Avinya

30 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers