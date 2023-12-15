Creta is a 5 seater SUV which has 31 variants. The price of Creta E 1.5 Petrol (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 12.62 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmissionCreta is a 5 seater SUV which has 31 variants. The price of Creta E 1.5 Petrol (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 12.62 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of E 1.5 Petrol is 50 litres & Manual - 6 Gears respectively. It offers many features like Cabin-Boot Access, Adjustable Cluster Brightness, Engine immobilizer, Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe, Heater and specs like:
Engine Type: 1.5 l MPi Petrol
Max Torque: 144 Nm @ 4500 rpm
Transmission: Manual - 6 Gears
Fuel Tank Capacity: 50
BootSpace: 433
Mileage of E 1.5 Petrol is 17 kmpl.