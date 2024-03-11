Saved Articles

Hyundai Alcazar Prestige 7 STR 1.5 Turbo Petrol

3.5 out of 5
3.5 out of 5
19.38 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Hyundai Alcazar Key Specs
Engine1482 cc
Fuel TypePetrol
TransmissionManual
Alcazar Prestige 7 STR 1.5 Turbo Petrol Latest Updates

Alcazar is a 7 seater SUV which has 23 variants. The price of Alcazar Prestige 7 STR 1.5 Turbo Petrol (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 19.38 Lakhs. The fuel

  • Engine Type: 1.5L GDi Engine
  • Max Torque: 253 Nm @ 1500-3500 rpm
  • Transmission: Manual - 6 Gears
  • Fuel Tank Capacity: 50 litres
  • BootSpace: 180 litres
    Hyundai Alcazar Prestige 7 STR 1.5 Turbo Petrol Price

    Prestige 7 STR 1.5 Turbo Petrol
    ₹19.38 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1482 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    16,77,500
    RTO
    1,83,750
    Insurance
    75,759
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    19,37,509
    EMI@41,645/mo
    Hyundai Alcazar Prestige 7 STR 1.5 Turbo Petrol Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Engine Type
    1.5L GDi Engine
    Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
    253 Nm @ 1500-3500 rpm
    Transmission
    Manual - 6 Gears
    Max Power (bhp@rpm)
    158 bhp @ 5500 rpm
    Drivetrain
    FWD
    Turbocharger/Supercharger
    Turbocharged
    Emission Standard
    BS6 Phase 2
    Engine
    1482 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
    Fuel Type
    Petrol
    Rear Brake Type
    Disc
    Spare Wheel
    Steel
    Front Tyres
    215 / 60 R17
    Wheels
    Alloy Wheels
    Steering Type
    Power assisted (Electric)
    Front Brake Type
    Disc
    Front Suspension
    McPherson Strut with Coil Spring
    Rear Suspension
    Coupled Torsion Beam Axle
    Rear Tyres
    215 / 60 R17
    Length
    4500 mm
    Ground Clearance
    200 mm
    Wheelbase
    2760 mm
    Height
    1675 mm
    Width
    1790 mm
    Bootspace
    180 litres
    No of Seating Rows
    3 Rows
    Seating Capacity
    7 Person
    Doors
    5 Doors
    Fuel Tank Capacity
    50 litres
    Steering Adjustment
    Tilt & Telescopic
    Cabin-Boot Access
    Yes
    Cruise Control
    Yes
    Heater
    Yes
    Parking Sensors
    Rear
    Parking Assist
    Reverse Camera with Guidance
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Yes
    Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
    Co-Driver Only
    Air Conditioner
    Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
    Anti-glare Mirrors
    Electronic - Internal Only
    12V Power Outlets
    Yes
    Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
    Yes
    Front AC
    Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
    Rear AC
    Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest
    Adjustable Cluster Brightness
    Yes
    Trip Meter
    Electronic 2 Trips
    Shift Indicator
    Dynamic
    Door Ajar Warning
    Yes
    Clock
    Digital
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Yes
    Tachometer
    Analogue
    Instantaneous Consumption
    Yes
    Gear Indicator
    No
    Instrument Cluster
    Analogue - Digital
    Average Speed
    Yes
    Heads Up Display (HUD)
    No
    Average Fuel Consumption
    Yes
    Distance to Empty
    Yes
    Engine immobilizer
    Yes
    Child Safety Lock
    Yes
    Speed Sensing Door Lock
    Yes
    Central Locking
    Keyless
    Panaromic Sunroof
    Yes
    Rub - Strips
    No
    Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
    No
    Body-Coloured Bumpers
    Yes
    Roof Mounted Antenna
    Yes
    Body Kit
    Cladding - Black/Grey
    Sunroof / Moonroof
    Panoramic Sunroof
    Adjustable ORVM
    Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
    Power Windows
    Front & Rear
    Turn Indicators on ORVM
    Yes
    Rear Defogger
    Yes
    One Touch -Down
    Driver
    Rain-sensing Wipers
    No
    Exterior Door Handles
    Dark Chrome
    Interior Door Handles
    Silver
    Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
    Body Coloured
    Door Pockets
    Front & Rear
    Scuff Plates
    Metallic
    Rear Windshield Blind
    No
    One Touch - Up
    Driver
    Boot-lid Opener
    Electric Tailgate Release
    Rear Wiper
    Yes
    Side Window Blinds
    Rear - Manual
    Driver Armrest Storage
    Yes
    Sunglass Holder
    Yes
    Cup Holders
    Front & Rear
    Third Row Cup Holders
    Yes
    Cooled Glove Box
    Yes
    Cornering Headlights
    No
    Glove Box Lamp
    No
    Cabin Lamps
    Front and Rear
    Ambient Interior Lighting
    Yes
    Rear Reading Lamp
    Yes
    Lights on Vanity Mirrors
    No
    Automatic Head Lamps
    Yes
    Headlights
    LED
    Daytime Running Lights
    LED
    Tail Lights
    LED
    Headlight Height Adjuster
    Yes
    Fog Lights
    LED
    Follow me home headlamps
    Yes
    Puddle Lamps
    No
    Warranty (Years)
    3
    Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
    Not Applicable
    Warranty (Kilometres)
    Unlimited
    Battery Warranty (Years)
    No
    Display Screen for Rear Passengers
    No
    Steering mounted controls
    Yes
    Wireless Charger
    Yes
    Smart Connectivity
    Android Auto (Wired), Apple Car Play (Wired)
    iPod Compatibility
    Yes
    Bluetooth Compatibility
    Phone & Audio Streaming
    Speakers
    6
    Integrated (in-dash) Music System
    Yes
    AM/FM Radio
    Yes
    Head Unit Size
    Not Applicable
    DVD Playback
    No
    GPS Navigation System
    Yes
    USB Compatibility
    Yes
    Touch Screen Size
    10.25 inch
    Voice Command
    Yes
    Display
    Touch-screen Display
    Aux Compatibility
    Yes
    Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
    Yes
    Remote AC On/Off Via app
    Yes
    Over The Air (OTA) Updates
    Yes
    Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
    No
    Check Vehicle Status Via App
    Yes
    Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
    Yes
    Geo-Fence
    Yes
    Find My Car
    Yes
    Emergency Call
    Yes
    Airbags
    6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
    Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
    No
    High-beam Assist
    No
    Overspeed Warning
    1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
    Lane Departure Warning
    No
    Child Seat Anchor Points
    Yes
    Seat Belt Warning
    Yes
    Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
    Yes
    Emergency Brake Light Flashing
    Yes
    Blind Spot Detection
    No
    Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
    No
    Lane Departure Prevention
    No
    Middle rear three-point seatbelt
    No
    Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
    No
    Puncture Repair Kit
    No
    NCAP Rating
    Not Tested
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Yes
    Differential Lock
    No
    Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
    Yes
    Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
    Yes
    Hill Hold Control
    Yes
    Hill Descent Control
    No
    Four-Wheel-Drive
    No
    Ride Height Adjustment
    No
    Brake Assist (BA)
    No
    Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
    No
    Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
    Yes
    Third Row Seat Adjustment
    4 way manually adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
    Rear Row Seat Adjustment
    6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
    Split Third Row Seat
    50:50 split
    Seat Upholstery
    Fabric
    Interiors
    Dual Tone
    Driver Armrest
    Yes
    Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
    Yes
    Rear Armrest
    With Cup Holder
    Driver Seat Adjustment
    8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)
    Split Rear Seat
    60:40 split
    Interior Colours
    Black / Cognac Brown
    Ventilated Seats
    No
    Rear Passenger Seats Type
    Bench
    Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
    Yes
    Folding Rear Seat
    Full
    Head-rests
    Front & Rear
    Ventilated Seat Type
    No
    Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
    6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
    Front Seatback Pockets
    Yes
    Hyundai Alcazar Prestige 7 STR 1.5 Turbo Petrol EMI
    EMI37,480 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    17,43,758
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    17,43,758
    Interest Amount
    5,05,052
    Payable Amount
    22,48,810

    Hyundai Alcazar other Variants

    Prestige 7 STR 1.5 Diesel
    ₹20.96 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1493 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    17,78,200
    RTO
    2,38,275
    Insurance
    79,465
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    20,96,440
    EMI@45,061/mo
    Platinum 7 STR 1.5 Turbo Petrol
    ₹21.54 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1482 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Prestige (O) 7 STR 1.5 Diesel AT
    ₹22.67 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1493 cc
    Diesel
    Automatic
    Platinum 7 STR 1.5 Diesel
    ₹23.18 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1493 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    Platinum (O) 6 STR 1.5 Petrol DCT
    ₹23.03 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1482 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Platinum (O) 7 STR 1.5 Petrol DCT
    ₹23.03 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1482 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Platinum 7 STR 1.5 Diesel Adventure
    ₹23.60 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1493 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    Signature 6 STR 1.5 Diesel
    ₹23.75 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1493 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    Signature (O) 6 STR 1.5 Petrol DCT
    ₹23.16 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1482 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Signature (O) 7 STR 1.5 Petrol DCT
    ₹23.16 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1482 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Signature 6 STR 1.5 Diesel Dual Tone
    ₹23.92 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1493 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    Platinum (O) 7 Seater 1.5 Diesel AT
    ₹24.49 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1493 cc
    Diesel
    Automatic
    Platinum (O) 6 STR 1.5 Diesel AT
    ₹24.49 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1493 cc
    Diesel
    Automatic
    Signature (O) 7 Seater 1.5 Diesel AT
    ₹24.62 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1493 cc
    Diesel
    Automatic
    Signature (O) 6 STR 1.5 Diesel AT
    ₹24.62 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1493 cc
    Diesel
    Automatic
