Alcazar is a 7 seater SUV which has 23 variants. The price of Alcazar Platinum 7 STR 1.5 Diesel Adventure in Delhi is Rs. 23.60 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of Platinum 7 STR 1.5 Diesel Adventure is 50 litres & Manual - 6 Gears respectively. It offers many features like Cabin-Boot Access, Door Ajar Warning, Body-Coloured Bumpers, Cruise Control, Heater and specs like:
Engine Type: 1.5L CRDi engine
Max Torque: 250 Nm @ 1500-2750 rpm
Transmission: Manual - 6 Gears
Fuel Tank Capacity: 50 litres
BootSpace: 180 litres
Mileage of Platinum 7 STR 1.5 Diesel Adventure is 20.4 kmpl.