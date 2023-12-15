Saved Articles

Hyundai Alcazar Platinum (O) 6 STR 1.5 Diesel AT

View all Images
23.08 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Hyundai Alcazar Key Specs
Engine1493 cc
Mileage18.1 kmpl
Fuel TypeDiesel
TransmissionBoth
Alcazar Platinum (O) 6 STR 1.5 Diesel AT Latest Updates

Alcazar is a 6 seater SUV which has 18 variants. The price of Alcazar Platinum (O) 6 STR 1.5 Diesel AT in Delhi is Rs. 23.08 Lakhs.

  • Engine Type: 1.5L Diesel CRDi engine
  • Max Torque: 250 Nm @ 1500 rpm
  • Transmission: Automatic (Torque Converter) - 6 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
  • Fuel Tank Capacity: 50
  • BootSpace: 180
    Mileage of Platinum (O) 6 STR 1.5 Diesel AT is 18.1 kmpl.

    Hyundai Alcazar Platinum (O) 6 STR 1.5 Diesel AT Price

    Platinum (O) 6 STR 1.5 Diesel AT
    ₹23.08 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1493 cc
    Diesel
    Automatic
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    19,78,900
    RTO
    2,57,163
    Insurance
    71,833
    FasTag Charges
    600
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    23,08,496
    EMI@49,619/mo
    Hyundai Alcazar Platinum (O) 6 STR 1.5 Diesel AT Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Engine Type
    1.5L Diesel CRDi engine
    Alternate Fuel
    Not Applicable
    Driving Range
    905
    Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
    250 Nm @ 1500 rpm
    Transmission
    Automatic (Torque Converter) - 6 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
    Mileage (ARAI)
    18.1
    Drivetrain
    FWD
    Max Power (bhp@rpm)
    113 bhp @ 4000 rpm
    Turbocharger/Supercharger
    Turbocharged
    Fuel Type
    Diesel
    Emission Standard
    BS 6
    Engine
    1493 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
    Rear Brake Type
    Disc
    Spare Wheel
    Steel
    Front Tyres
    215 / 55 R18
    Wheels
    Alloy Wheels
    Steering Type
    Power assisted (Electric)
    Front Brake Type
    Disc
    Rear Suspension
    Coupled Torsion Beam Axle
    Front Suspension
    McPherson Strut with Coil Spring
    Rear Tyres
    215 / 55 R18
    Ground Clearance
    200
    Length
    4500
    Wheelbase
    2760
    Height
    1675
    Width
    1790
    Bootspace
    180
    No of Seating Rows
    3
    Seating Capacity
    6
    Doors
    5
    Fuel Tank Capacity
    50
    Steering Adjustment
    Tilt & Telescopic
    Cabin-Boot Access
    Yes
    Cruise Control
    Yes
    Heater
    Yes
    Third Row AC
    Blower, Vents on Pillars, Common Fan Speed Controls
    Parking Sensors
    Rear
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Yes
    Parking Assist
    360 Camera
    Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
    Co-Driver Only
    Air Conditioner
    Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
    Anti-glare Mirrors
    Electronic - Internal Only
    12V Power Outlets
    Yes
    Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
    Yes
    Front AC
    Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
    Rear AC
    Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest
    Adjustable Cluster Brightness
    Yes
    Tachometer
    Digital
    Trip Meter
    Electronic 2 Trips
    Shift Indicator
    No
    Instantaneous Consumption
    Yes
    Gear Indicator
    Yes
    Instrument Cluster
    Digital
    Average Speed
    Yes
    Average Fuel Consumption
    Yes
    Door Ajar Warning
    Yes
    Clock
    Digital
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Yes
    Distance to Empty
    Yes
    Seat Adjustment
    6 Way
    Engine immobilizer
    Yes
    Child Safety Lock
    Yes
    Speed Sensing Door Lock
    Yes
    Central Locking
    Keyless
    Rub - Strips
    No
    Body-Coloured Bumpers
    Yes
    Roof Mounted Antenna
    Yes
    Body Kit
    Cladding - Black/Grey
    Sunroof / Moonroof
    Panoramic Sunroof
    Adjustable ORVM
    Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
    One Touch -Down
    Driver
    Power Windows
    Front & Rear
    Turn Indicators on ORVM
    Yes
    Exterior Door Handles
    Dark Chrome
    Interior Door Handles
    Silver
    Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
    Body Coloured
    Door Pockets
    Front & Rear
    Boot-lid Opener
    Electric Tailgate Release
    Rear Wiper
    Yes
    Rear Defogger
    Yes
    One Touch - Up
    Driver
    Side Window Blinds
    Rear - Manual
    Driver Armrest Storage
    Yes
    Sunglass Holder
    Yes
    Cooled Glove Box
    Yes
    Cup Holders
    Front & Rear
    Third Row Cup Holders
    Yes
    Warranty (Years)
    3
    Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
    Not Applicable
    Warranty (Kilometres)
    Unlimited
    Cornering Headlights
    No
    Headlights
    LED
    Headlight Height Adjuster
    Yes
    Tail Lights
    LED
    Daytime Running Lights
    LED
    Cabin Lamps
    Front and Rear
    Fog Lights
    LED
    Follow me home headlamps
    Yes
    Puddle Lamps
    Yes
    Rear Reading Lamp
    Yes
    Lights on Vanity Mirrors
    No
    Ambient Interior Lighting
    Yes
    Automatic Head Lamps
    Yes
    Steering mounted controls
    Yes
    Wireless Charger
    Yes
    Smart Connectivity
    Android Auto (Wired), Apple Car Play (Wired)
    iPod Compatibility
    Yes
    Bluetooth Compatibility
    Phone & Audio Streaming
    Speakers
    6+
    Integrated (in-dash) Music System
    Yes
    AM/FM Radio
    Yes
    Head Unit Size
    Not Available
    MP3 Playback
    Yes
    USB Compatibility
    Yes
    GPS Navigation System
    Yes
    Voice Command
    Yes
    Aux Compatibility
    Yes
    Display
    Touch-screen Display
    Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
    Yes
    Remote AC On/Off Via app
    Yes
    Over The Air (OTA) Updates
    Yes
    Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
    No
    Check Vehicle Status Via App
    Yes
    Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
    Yes
    Geo-Fence
    Yes
    Find My Car
    Yes
    Emergency Call
    Yes
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Yes
    Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
    Yes
    Hill Hold Control
    Yes
    Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
    Yes
    Brake Assist (BA)
    No
    Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
    Yes
    Airbags
    6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
    Overspeed Warning
    1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
    Child Seat Anchor Points
    Yes
    Emergency Brake Light Flashing
    Yes
    Seat Belt Warning
    Yes
    NCAP Rating
    Not Tested
    Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
    Yes
    Third Row Seat Adjustment
    4 way manually adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
    Rear Row Seat Adjustment
    6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
    Split Third Row Seat
    50:50 split
    Seat Upholstery
    Leatherette
    Interiors
    Dual Tone
    Driver Armrest
    Yes
    Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
    Yes
    Rear Armrest
    With Cup Holder
    3rd Row Seats Type
    Bench
    Driver Seat Adjustment
    8 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
    Interior Colours
    Black / Cognac Brown with Piano Black Trim
    Ventilated Seats
    No
    Rear Passenger Seats Type
    Captain Seats
    Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
    Yes
    Folding Rear Seat
    Partial
    Head-rests
    Front & Rear
    Ventilated Seat Type
    No
    Front Seatback Pockets
    Yes
    Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
    6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
    Hyundai Alcazar Platinum (O) 6 STR 1.5 Diesel AT EMI
    EMI44,657 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    20,77,646
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    20,77,646
    Interest Amount
    6,01,757
    Payable Amount
    26,79,403

    Hyundai Alcazar other Variants

    Prestige 7 STR 2.0 Petrol
    ₹18.85 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1999 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    16,30,300
    RTO
    1,72,830
    Insurance
    81,472
    FasTag Charges
    600
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    18,85,202
    EMI@40,520/mo
    Prestige 6 STR 2.0 Petrol
    ₹19.02 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1999 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    Prestige 7 STR 1.5 Diesel
    ₹19.33 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1493 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    Prestige 6 STR 1.5 Diesel
    ₹19.50 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1493 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    Prestige (O) 6 STR 2.0 Petrol AT
    ₹20.69 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1999 cc
    Diesel
    Automatic
    Prestige (O) 7 STR 1.5 Diesel AT
    ₹21.04 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1493 cc
    Diesel
    Automatic
    Platinum 7 STR 2.0 Petrol
    ₹21.02 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1999 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    Platinum 7 STR 1.5 Diesel
    ₹21.54 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1493 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    Signature 6 STR 2.0 Petrol
    ₹21.57 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1999 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    Signature 6 STR 2.0 Petrol Dual Tone
    ₹21.95 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1999 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    Signature 6 STR 1.5 Diesel
    ₹22.10 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1493 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    Signature 6 STR 1.5 Diesel Dual Tone
    ₹22.48 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1493 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    Platinum (O) 6 STR 2.0 Petrol AT
    ₹22.53 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1999 cc
    Diesel
    Automatic
    Signature (O) 6 STR 2.0 Petrol AT
    ₹22.86 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1999 cc
    Diesel
    Automatic
    Signature (O) 6 STR 1.5 Diesel AT
    ₹23.33 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1493 cc
    Diesel
    Automatic
