Alcazar is a 7 seater SUV which has 18 variants. The price of Alcazar Platinum 7 STR 1.5 Diesel in Delhi is Rs. 21.54 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of Platinum 7 STR 1.5 Diesel is 50 litres & Manual - 6 Gears respectively. It offers many features like Cabin-Boot Access, Instantaneous Consumption, Cruise Control, Heater, Keyless Start/ Button Start and specs like: Engine Type: 1.5L Diesel CRDi engine Max Torque: 250 Nm @ 1500 rpm Transmission: Manual - 6 Gears Fuel Tank Capacity: 50 BootSpace: 180 Mileage of Platinum 7 STR 1.5 Diesel is 20.4 kmpl.