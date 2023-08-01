Hyundai Alcazar Specifications

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Hyundai Alcazar comes in nine petrol variant and nine diesel variant options. There is a choice between Automatic and Manual transmission. The Alcazar measures 4,500 mm in length, 1,790 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,760 mm. The ground clearance of Alcazar is 200. A six-seat model, Hyundai Alcazar sits in the segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less
Hyundai Alcazar price starts at ₹ 16.3 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 20.15 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Hyundai Alcazar comes in 18 variants. Hyundai Alcazar top variant price is ₹ 20.15 Lakhs.
₹16.3 Lakhs*
1999 cc
Petrol
Manual
₹16.45 Lakhs*
1999 cc
Petrol
Manual
₹16.53 Lakhs*
1493 cc
Diesel
Manual
₹16.68 Lakhs*
1493 cc
Diesel
Manual
₹17.93 Lakhs*
1999 cc
Petrol
Automatic
₹18.01 Lakhs*
1493 cc
Diesel
Automatic
₹18.22 Lakhs*
1999 cc
Petrol
Manual
₹18.45 Lakhs*
1493 cc
Diesel
Manual
₹18.71 Lakhs*
1999 cc
Petrol
Manual
₹18.86 Lakhs*
1999 cc
Petrol
Manual
₹18.94 Lakhs*
1493 cc
Diesel
Manual
₹19.09 Lakhs*
1493 cc
Diesel
Manual
₹19.56 Lakhs*
1999 cc
Petrol
Automatic
₹19.79 Lakhs*
1493 cc
Diesel
Automatic
₹19.85 Lakhs*
1999 cc
Petrol
Automatic
₹20 Lakhs*
1999 cc
Petrol
Automatic
₹20 Lakhs*
1493 cc
Diesel
Automatic
₹20.15 Lakhs*
1493 cc
Diesel
Automatic
*Ex-showroom price
