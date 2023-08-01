HT Auto
Hyundai Alcazar Specifications

Hyundai Alcazar is a 6 Seater seater car, Ex-showroom price starting from Rs. 16,30,300 in India. It is available in 18 variants, 1493.0 cc engine available in and 2 transmission option: Manual,Automatic .
Hyundai Alcazar Specs

Hyundai Alcazar comes in nine petrol variant and nine diesel variant options. There is a choice between Automatic and Manual transmission. The Alcazar measures 4,500 mm in length, 1,790 mm in width and has a wheelbase ...Read More

Hyundai Alcazar Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
Signature (O) 6 STR 1.5 Diesel AT Dual Tone
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
250 Nm @ 1500 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (Torque Converter) - 6 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
18.1
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
113 bhp @ 4000 rpm
Emission Standard
BS 6
Engine Type
1.5L Diesel CRDi engine
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable
Driving Range
905
Drivetrain
FWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged
Fuel Type
Diesel
Engine
1493 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Rear Brake Type
Disc
Spare Wheel
Steel
Front Tyres
215 / 55 R18
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Disc
Rear Suspension
Coupled Torsion Beam Axle
Front Suspension
McPherson Strut with Coil Spring
Rear Tyres
215 / 55 R18
Height
1675
Ground Clearance
200
Length
4500
Width
1790
Wheelbase
2760
Bootspace
180
No of Seating Rows
3
Fuel Tank Capacity
50
Seating Capacity
6
Doors
5
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Cruise Control
Yes
Heater
Yes
Third Row AC
Blower, Vents on Pillars, Common Fan Speed Controls
Parking Sensors
Front & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Parking Assist
360 Camera
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver Only
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
Yes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
No
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Clock
Digital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Tachometer
Digital
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Gear Indicator
Yes
Instrument Cluster
Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes
Seat Adjustment
6 Way
Engine immobilizer
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Keyless
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Rub - Strips
No
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Sunroof / Moonroof
Panoramic Sunroof
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes
Body Kit
Cladding - Black/Grey
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
Power Windows
Front & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Rear Defogger
Yes
One Touch -Down
Driver
Exterior Door Handles
Dark Chrome
Interior Door Handles
Silver
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate Release
Rear Wiper
Yes
One Touch - Up
Driver
Side Window Blinds
Rear - Manual
Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Cup Holders
Front & Rear
Sunglass Holder
Yes
Cooled Glove Box
Yes
Third Row Cup Holders
Yes
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
Not Applicable
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited
Warranty (Years)
3
Cornering Headlights
No
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear
Rear Reading Lamp
Yes
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
No
Ambient Interior Lighting
Yes
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes
Headlights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Tail Lights
LED
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Fog Lights
LED
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Puddle Lamps
Yes
Steering mounted controls
Yes
Wireless Charger
Yes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wired), Apple Car Play (Wired)
iPod Compatibility
Yes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
6+
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Head Unit Size
Not Available
MP3 Playback
Yes
USB Compatibility
Yes
GPS Navigation System
Yes
Voice Command
Yes
Aux Compatibility
Yes
Display
Touch-screen Display
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
Yes
Remote AC On/Off Via app
Yes
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
Yes
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No
Check Vehicle Status Via App
Yes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
Yes
Geo-Fence
Yes
Find My Car
Yes
Emergency Call
Yes
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Brake Assist (BA)
No
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
NCAP Rating
Not Tested
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes
Third Row Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Split Third Row Seat
50:50 split
Seat Upholstery
Leatherette
Interiors
Dual Tone
Driver Armrest
Yes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
Yes
Rear Armrest
With Cup Holder
3rd Row Seats Type
Bench
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Interior Colours
Black / Cognac Brown with Piano Black Trim
Ventilated Seats
Front only
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Captain Seats
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Folding Rear Seat
Partial
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Ventilated Seat Type
Cooled
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)

