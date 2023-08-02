Kia Seltos Specifications

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Kia Seltos comes in ten petrol variant and eight diesel variant options. There is a choice between Automatic and Manual transmission. The Seltos measures 4,365 mm in length, 1,800 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,610 mm. A five-seat model, Kia Seltos sits in the SUV segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less
Kia Seltos price starts at ₹ 10.89 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 19.99 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Kia Seltos comes in 18 variants. Kia Seltos top variant price is ₹ 20 Lakhs.
₹10.9 Lakhs*
1497 cc
Petrol
Manual
₹12 Lakhs*
1493 cc
Diesel
Manual
₹12.1 Lakhs*
1497 cc
Petrol
Manual
₹13.5 Lakhs*
1497 cc
Petrol
Manual
₹13.6 Lakhs*
1493 cc
Diesel
Manual
₹15 Lakhs*
1482 cc
Petrol
Manual
₹15 Lakhs*
1493 cc
Diesel
Manual
₹15.2 Lakhs*
1497 cc
Petrol
Manual
₹16.6 Lakhs*
1497 cc
Petrol
Automatic
₹16.7 Lakhs*
1493 cc
Diesel
Manual
₹18.2 Lakhs*
1493 cc
Diesel
Automatic
₹18.3 Lakhs*
1482 cc
Petrol
Manual
₹18.3 Lakhs*
1493 cc
Diesel
Manual
₹19.2 Lakhs*
1482 cc
Petrol
Automatic
₹19.8 Lakhs*
1493 cc
Diesel
Automatic
₹19.8 Lakhs*
1482 cc
Petrol
Automatic
₹20 Lakhs*
1493 cc
Diesel
Automatic
₹20 Lakhs*
1482 cc
Petrol
Automatic
*Ex-showroom price
