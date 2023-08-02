HT Auto
Kia Seltos Specifications

Kia Seltos is a 5 Seater seater car, Ex-showroom price starting from Rs. 10,89,000 in India. It is available in 18 variants, 1482.0 cc engine available in and 2 transmission option: Manual, Automatic .
10.89 - 19.99 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Kia Seltos Specs

Kia Seltos comes in ten petrol variant and eight diesel variant options. There is a choice between Automatic and Manual transmission. The Seltos measures 4,365 mm in length, 1,800 mm in width and has a wheelbase ...Read More

Kia Seltos Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
X Line 1.5 DCT
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Engine Type
G1.5 T-GDi
Others
Idle Start/Stop
Electric Motor
No
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
253 Nm @ 1500 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (DCT) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
158 bhp @ 5500 rpm
Drivetrain
FWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1482 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Petrol
Rear Brake Type
Disc
Spare Wheel
Steel
Front Tyres
215 / 55 R18
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Disc
Rear Suspension
Coupled Torsion Beam Axle (CTBA) with Coil Spring
Front Suspension
McPherson Strut with Coil Spring
Rear Tyres
215 / 55 R18
Length
4365 mm
Wheelbase
2610 mm
Height
1645 mm
Width
1800 mm
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows
Bootspace
433 litres
Seating Capacity
5 Person
Doors
5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
50 litres
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & Telescopic
Heater
Yes
Cruise Control
Yes
Parking Sensors
Front & Rear
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver Only
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Parking Assist
360 Camera
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
1
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
No
Clock
Digital
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Tachometer
Analogue
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Gear Indicator
Yes
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes
Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Keyless
Panaromic Sunroof
Yes
Rub - Strips
Black
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Body Kit
No
Sunroof / Moonroof
Panoramic Sunroof
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
Power Windows
Front & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Rear Defogger
Yes
One Touch -Down
Driver
Rain-sensing Wipers
Yes
Exterior Door Handles
Chrome
Scuff Plates
Metallic
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Rear Windshield Blind
Manual
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate Release
Rear Wiper
Yes
One Touch - Up
Driver
Side Window Blinds
Rear - Manual
Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Sunglass Holder
Yes
Cup Holders
Front & Rear
Cooled Glove Box
No
Warranty (Years)
3
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited
Battery Warranty (Years)
No
Cornering Headlights
No
Glove Box Lamp
No
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
No
Ambient Interior Lighting
Yes
Rear Reading Lamp
Yes
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes
Headlights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Tail Lights
LED
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Fog Lights
LED on front
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Puddle Lamps
No
Steering mounted controls
Yes
Wireless Charger
Yes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wired), Apple Car Play (Wired)
iPod Compatibility
Yes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
8
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Head Unit Size
Not Available
USB Compatibility
Yes
GPS Navigation System
Yes
Touch Screen Size
10.25 inch
Display
Touch-screen Display
Aux Compatibility
Yes
Voice Command
Yes
Remote AC On/Off Via app
Yes
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
Yes
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
Yes
Check Vehicle Status Via App
Yes
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
Yes
Geo-Fence
Yes
Find My Car
Yes
Emergency Call
Yes
Middle Rear Head Rest
Yes
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
Yes
High-beam Assist
Yes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
Yes
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes
Blind Spot Detection
Yes
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
Yes
Lane Departure Prevention
Yes
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
No
NCAP Rating
3 Star (Global NCAP)
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Differential Lock
No
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Descent Control
Yes
Ride Height Adjustment
No
Four-Wheel-Drive
No
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Seat Upholstery
Leatherette
Interiors
Dual Tone
Driver Armrest
Yes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
Yes
Rear Armrest
With Cup Holder
Split Rear Seat
60:40 split
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Interior Colours
Sage Green / Black
Ventilated Seats
Front only
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Folding Rear Seat
Full
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Ventilated Seat Type
Cooled
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)

Kia Seltos News

Bookings for Citroen C3 Aircross will begin from September with deliveries starting from October onwards.
Citroen C3 Aircross to mount challenge to Creta, Seltos. Five unique highlights
2 Aug 2023
A look at the rear of the Tech Line and the front of the GT line Seltos 2023.
Planning to buy Kia Seltos facelift SUV? Here's how much you'll have to wait
1 Aug 2023
Kia Seltos facelift SUV
Kia Seltos facelift SUV deliveries already underway within days of launch
31 Jul 2023
Kia is offering Seltso with three different engines.
2023 Kia Seltos facelift fuel efficiency figures revealed: Which engine is the most fuel-efficient?
27 Jul 2023
Kia Seltos 2023 SUV will renew its rivalry with Hyundai Creta, the leader in the compact SUV segment, and the Grand Vitara SUV from Maruti Suzuki.
Kia Seltos 2023 vs Hyundai Creta, Maruti Grand Vitara: What suits your budget?
25 Jul 2023
View all
 

Kia Seltos Variants & Price List

Kia Seltos price starts at ₹ 10.89 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 19.99 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Kia Seltos comes in 18 variants. Kia Seltos top variant price is ₹ 20 Lakhs.

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
HTE 1.5
10.9 Lakhs*
1497 cc
Petrol
Manual
1497 cc
Petrol
Manual

HTE 1.5 Diesel iMT
12 Lakhs*
1493 cc
Diesel
Manual
1493 cc
Diesel
Manual

HTK 1.5
12.1 Lakhs*
1497 cc
Petrol
Manual
1497 cc
Petrol
Manual

HTK Plus 1.5
13.5 Lakhs*
1497 cc
Petrol
Manual
1497 cc
Petrol
Manual

HTK 1.5 Diesel iMT
13.6 Lakhs*
1493 cc
Diesel
Manual
1493 cc
Diesel
Manual

HTK Plus 1.5 iMT
15 Lakhs*
1482 cc
Petrol
Manual
1482 cc
Petrol
Manual

HTK Plus 1.5 Diesel iMT
15 Lakhs*
1493 cc
Diesel
Manual
1493 cc
Diesel
Manual

HTX 1.5
15.2 Lakhs*
1497 cc
Petrol
Manual
1497 cc
Petrol
Manual

HTX 1.5 CVT
16.6 Lakhs*
1497 cc
Petrol
Automatic
1497 cc
Petrol
Automatic

HTX 1.5 Diesel iMT
16.7 Lakhs*
1493 cc
Diesel
Manual
1493 cc
Diesel
Manual

HTX 1.5 Diesel AT
18.2 Lakhs*
1493 cc
Diesel
Automatic
1493 cc
Diesel
Automatic

HTX Plus 1.5 iMT
18.3 Lakhs*
1482 cc
Petrol
Manual
1482 cc
Petrol
Manual

HTX Plus 1.5 Diesel iMT
18.3 Lakhs*
1493 cc
Diesel
Manual
1493 cc
Diesel
Manual

HTX Plus 1.5 DCT
19.2 Lakhs*
1482 cc
Petrol
Automatic
1482 cc
Petrol
Automatic

GTX Plus 1.5 Diesel AT
19.8 Lakhs*
1493 cc
Diesel
Automatic
1493 cc
Diesel
Automatic

GTX Plus 1.5 DCT
19.8 Lakhs*
1482 cc
Petrol
Automatic
1482 cc
Petrol
Automatic

X Line 1.5 Diesel AT
20 Lakhs*
1493 cc
Diesel
Automatic
1493 cc
Diesel
Automatic

X Line 1.5 DCT
20 Lakhs*
1482 cc
Petrol
Automatic
1482 cc
Petrol
Automatic

View All Variants
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

