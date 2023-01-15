HT Auto
Hyundai Alcazar vs Hyundai Creta

Alcazar
Hyundai Alcazar
Prestige 7 STR 2.0 Petrol
₹16.30 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Creta
Hyundai Creta
S Plus 1.5 Petrol Knight
₹13.96 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
2.0L Petrol MPi engine1.5 l MPi Petrol
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Driving Range
725-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
191 Nm @ 4500 rpm144 Nm @ 4500 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 6 GearsManual - 6 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
14.5-
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
157 bhp @ 6500 rpm113 bhp @ 6300 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
No-
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Emission Standard
BS 6BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1999 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1497 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Cruise Control
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
Third Row AC
Blower, Vents on Pillars, Common Fan Speed Controls-
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with GuidanceReverse Camera with Guidance
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver OnlyCo-Driver Only
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
Yes1
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front ArmrestVents Behind Front Armrest
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
18,85,20216,13,557
Ex-Showroom Price
16,30,30013,96,400
RTO
1,72,8301,51,350
Insurance
81,47265,307
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
600500
Other Charges
00
EMI
40,52034,681
