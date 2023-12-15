Seltos GTX Plus (S) 1.5 Turbo Petrol DCT Latest Updates
Seltos is a 5 seater SUV which has 22 variants. The price of Seltos GTX Plus (S) 1.5 Turbo Petrol DCT in Delhi is Rs. 22.36 Lakhs. The fuel capacitySeltos is a 5 seater SUV which has 22 variants. The price of Seltos GTX Plus (S) 1.5 Turbo Petrol DCT in Delhi is Rs. 22.36 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of GTX Plus (S) 1.5 Turbo Petrol DCT is 50 litres & Automatic (DCT) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift respectively. It offers many features like Cabin-Boot Access, Adjustable Cluster Brightness, Engine immobilizer, Body-Coloured Bumpers, Heater and specs like: