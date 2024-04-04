Hyundai Creta prices revised from this month. Check how much it costs

Hyundai Motor has revised the price of its best-selling SUV Creta as the Korean auto giant withdrew the introductory price at which it was launched in January this year. The carmaker has revised the price list of the 2024 Creta facelift officially on its website. While the starting price of the Creta remains at ₹11 lakh (ex-showroom), the price of most other variants has received a marginal increase. The new Creta, which recently received its first N Line version too, rivals the likes of Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Kia Seltos among other compact SUVs.

Hyundai Creta was launched in January at an introductory starting price of ₹11 lakh which went up to ₹20 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-end version. The carmaker has decided to introduce new prices of the SUV with immediate effect.

Hyundai Creta: New price list

The new prices do not impact all variants of the Creta. In petrol version, Hyundai has kept the price of the entry-level E variant which comes with the 1.5-litre engine and manual gearbox, the SX(O) variant with the 1.5-litre turbo unit mated to a DCT transmission similar. Rest of the variants with petrol engine have seen an increase of around ₹3,500.

In the diesel variants, Hyundai has kept the price of the top-end variants like SX(O) with automatic gearbox and the SX(O) dual-tone intact. All other variants with the 1.5-litre CRDi diesel engine have received a price increase of around ₹10,800.

Hyundai Creta: Engines, transmissions

The new Creta comes with several changes compared to its preceding version. Major updates include significant design updates outside as well as the cabin, a more extensive feature list, Level 2 ADAS technology and e new 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine. Besides the turbo unit, Hyundai offers the Creta with the old 1.5-litre MPi petrol engine and the 1.5-litre CRDi diesel unit. The transmission job in the other two engines are carried out by three types of gearbox which includes a 6-speed MT, iVT and a six-speed AT unit.

Hyundai Creta: Design and feature updates

In terms of looks, the new Creta is much different from its older avatar. It comes with a new grille, new LED DRL and headlight setup and a new bumper at the front, redesigned alloy wheels at the sides, and connected taillights and tweaked bumper at the rear. Inside, the cabin of the SUV has also been updated with new colour scheme and upholstery.

In terms of features, the Creta facelift comes with an updated digital driver display, dual-screen setup, updated air-condition vents and more. It also gets more than 70 safety features which include the newly-introduced Level 2 ADAS. The technology offers safety features like Forward Collision Warning, Active Brake Assist, Lead Car Departure Alert and Blindview Monitor among others.

