Ultraviolette F77 Electric Motorcycle's Deliveries Begin

Ultraviolette F77 electric motorcycle's deliveries begin

Bengaluru-based electric vehicle company Ultraviolette has commenced the deliveries of its F77 high-performance electric motorcycle. It is handing over the first batch of the electric bikes to its customers at its manufacturing facility in Bengaluru. With deliveries underway, the company is now looking to set up dealerships across the country with an aim to make it easier for the customers to purchase and get their bikes serviced.

HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 28 Feb 2023, 11:42 AM
Not just nationally, the company is also looking to expand its global presence by entering into new international markets, where it sees a growing demand for performance electric motorcycles. “The F77 is a result of our pursuit of creating an electric motorcycle that is a head-turner across all parameters. We cannot wait for customers across India to experience the F77, and we are deeply committed to taking the brand global," said Narayan Subramaniam, CEO and Co-founder of Ultraviolette.

To support its next stages of growth, the electric vehicle start-up plans to raise $120 million in a fresh round of investment. It will use these funds to fuel its global expansion plans as well as support the ongoing vehicle platform development efforts. Since inception, the company has raised over $55 million from investment companies such as Europe's EXOR Capital, US-based Qualcomm Ventures, TVS Motor Company, Zoho Corp, Gofrugal Technologies and Speciale Invest.

The F77 performance electric motorcycle is priced at 3.8 lakh (ex-showroom) and is available in three forms - Airstrike, Shadow, and Laser. Each of the forms comes in two variants - the F77 and the F77 Recon with an IDC Range of 206 km and 307 km respectively. The bike can be booked via the company's official website.

Ultraviolette is working on another electric bike platform, the F99 Factory Racing Platform, which was unveiled at the Auto Expo 2023 in January, signalling its foray into electric motorsports.

First Published Date: 28 Feb 2023, 11:26 AM IST
TAGS: Ultraviolette F77 electric bike electric motorcycle electric vehicle EV electric mobility
