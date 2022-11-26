All 77 units of the Limited Edition Ultraviolette F77 sold out within 2 hours

Just two hours after the booking window opened online, the limited edition Ultraviolette F77 has been sold out in the country. Restricted to a production run of just 77 units, the limited edition F77 packs more power and torque over the standard version and also gets a different colour scheme to make it stand out. The performance electric motorcycle was launched amidst much fanfare earlier this week. While Ultraviolette has not announced prices for the limited edition F77, this version will likely be available at a premium over the F77 Recon, which is priced at ₹4.55 lakh (ex-showroom).

Also Read : Ultraviolette F77 electric motorcycle launched in India, priced from ₹3.8 lakh

The Ultraviolette F77 limited edition celebrates what the brand stands for, the company said. Each of the 77 models produced will be uniquely numbered and carry a special paint scheme - meteor grey with afterburner yellow. The performance motorcycle also gets a boost in its power figures with the PMS electric motor churning out 40.2 bhp (30.2 kW) and 100 Nm of peak torque. 0-100 kmph comes up in 7.8 seconds and the top speed is rated at 152 kmph. In contrast, the F77 Original and Recon variants pack 38.8 bhp (29 kW) and 95 Nm of peak torque. The top speed is rated at 147 kmph.

The limited edition Ultraviolette F77 packs more power and torque, while the top speed is higher too rated at 152 kmph

Other features and hardware remain the same including the adjustable 41 mm USD front forks and a monoshock at the rear. Braking performance comes from 320 mm front disc brakes with four-piston calipers and a 230 mm disc brake at the rear with a single piston caliper. The Bosch-sourced dual-channel ABS is standard on the bike. The F77 comes with a 5-inch TFT screen and a host of features like geofencing, vehicle locator, lockdown, ride analytics, crash detection, and more. There are three riding modes - Glide, Combat and Ballistic.

Also Read : Electric vs Petrol: Ultraviolette F77 vs KTM 390 Duke: Spec Comparison

The F77 limited edition uses the larger 10.3 kWh battery pack that promises a range of 306 km (IDC) on a single charge. The battery can be recharged fully in about 7-8 hours using a standard AC charger, while the fast charging option drops the time to about 35 km in an hour.

Deliveries of the Ultraviolette F77 are slated to begin in January 2023 in Bengaluru. The manufacturer will expand to other cities in the second quarter of the next calendar year. Ultraviolette also has plans of retailing its motorcycle in markets like Europe, North and South America, Japan, and South East Asia.

First Published Date: