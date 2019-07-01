In India, there is 1 Li-ions Elektrik Solutions Bike that is featured on HT Auto. The model Li-ions Elektrik Solutions Spock Electric Scooter has an ex-showroom price starting at
Rs. 65,000. To explore the on-road price, available offers, specifications, and additional features of these vehicles, feel free to check them out.
Best Li-ions Elektrik Solutions Bikes Price List (2026) in India
|Model Name
|Ex-Showroom Price
|Li-ions Elektrik Solutions Spock Electric Scooter
|₹ 65,000
|Li-ions Elektrik Solutions Spock Electric Scooter
|₹ 65,000