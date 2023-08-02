Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Li-ions Elektrik Solutions Li-ions Spock Electric Scooter comes with Automatic transmission. The price of Li-ions Spock Electric Scooter starts at Rs. 65,000 (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Li-ions Elektrik Solutions Li-ions Spock Electric Scooter sits in the Electric Bikes segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less
Li-ions Elektrik Solutions Li-ions Spock Electric Scooter price starts at ₹ 65,000 and goes upto ₹ 65,000 (Ex-showroom). Li-ions Elektrik Solutions Li-ions Spock Electric Scooter comes in 1 variants. Li-ions Elektrik Solutions Li-ions Spock Electric Scooter top variant price is ₹ 65,000.
₹65,000*
2000 W