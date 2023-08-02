HT Auto
1/10
2/10
3/10
4/10
5/10
View all Images
6/10

Li-ions Elektrik Solutions Li-ions Spock Electric Scooter Specifications

Li-ions Elektrik Solutions Li-ions Spock Electric Scooter starting price is Rs. 65,000 in India. Li-ions Elektrik Solutions Li-ions Spock Electric Scooter is available in 1 variant and
65,000* Onwards
Get On Road Price
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Check latest Offers

Li-ions Elektrik Solutions Li-ions Spock Electric Scooter Specs

Li-ions Elektrik Solutions Li-ions Spock Electric Scooter comes with Automatic transmission. The price of Li-ions Spock Electric Scooter starts at Rs. 65,000 (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Li-ions Elektrik Solutions Li-ions Spock Electric ...Read More

Li-ions Elektrik Solutions Li-ions Spock Electric Scooter Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
Spock Electric Scooter STD
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Load Capacity
160 kg
Ground Clearance
200 mm
Length
1930 mm
Wheelbase
1350 mm
Kerb Weight
90 kg
Height
1260 mm
Saddle Height
760 mm
Width
770 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90 -12,Rear :-90/90 -12
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Brake
Drum
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Max Torque
230 Nm
Transmission
Automatic
Starting
Self Start Only
Motor Type
BLDC
Motor Power
2000 W
Drive Type
Hub Motor
Range
50 - 130 km/charge
Max Speed
45 kmph
Body Type
Electric Bikes
Rear Suspension
Twin rear shock absorbers
Front Suspension
Telescopic hydraulic fork
Charging at Charging Station
No
Charging at Home
No
ABS
No
Navigation
Yes
Charging Point
Yes
Console
Digital
Additional Features
Driving Modes (Economy, Power, Reverse)
Pass Switch
Yes
Battery Capacity
72 V, 40 Ah
Low Battery Indicator
Yes
Tail Light
Bulb
Turn Signal Lamp
Bulb
Headlight
Halogen
Battery Type
Lithium ion

Li-ions Elektrik Solutions Li-ions Spock Electric Scooter Alternatives

GT Force Soul

GT Force Soul

52,861 - 75,350
Check latest offers
Li-ions Spoc... vs Soul
Odysse Electric E2Go

Odysse Electric E2Go

52,999 - 63,999
Check latest offers
Li-ions Spoc... vs E2Go
Crayon Motors Crayon Envy

Crayon Motors Crayon Envy

53,000 - 65,000
Check latest offers
Li-ions Spoc... vs Crayon Envy
Merico Electric Merico Speedstar

Merico Electric Merico Speedstar

53,692 Onwards
Check latest offers
Li-ions Spoc... vs Merico Speed...
Toutche Electric Toutche Heileo H200

Toutche Electric Toutche Heileo H200

53,900 Onwards
Check latest offers
Li-ions Spoc... vs Toutche Heil...

News

TVS iQube electric scooter.
TVS Motor Company records 4% jump in total sales in July
2 Aug 2023
The Royal Enfield Hunter 350 and Classic 350 are the brand's largest-selling motorcycles
Royal Enfield’s sales rise 32% in July amidst new rivals from Harley, Triumph
2 Aug 2023
The Harley-Davidson X440 is inspired by the XR1200 and appears well-designed from the front, The rear feels more of an afterthought
The most affordable Harley-Davidson motorcycle gets a price hike. Can you still afford it?
2 Aug 2023
Honda sold 338,310 units (domestic + exports) last month, registering a decline of 23.74%, as against 443,643 units sold during July 2022
Honda 2Wheelers India sales witness sharp fall of 24% in July
1 Aug 2023
Hero MotoCorp witnessed a stark drop of 14.41% in year-on-year volumes when compared to 421,288 units sold in July 2022.
Hero MotoCorp’s sales drop 14% in July; attributes decline to incessant rains
1 Aug 2023
View all
 

Li-ions Elektrik Solutions Li-ions Spock Electric Scooter Variants & Price List

Li-ions Elektrik Solutions Li-ions Spock Electric Scooter price starts at ₹ 65,000 and goes upto ₹ 65,000 (Ex-showroom). Li-ions Elektrik Solutions Li-ions Spock Electric Scooter comes in 1 variants. Li-ions Elektrik Solutions Li-ions Spock Electric Scooter top variant price is ₹ 65,000.

Spock Electric Scooter STD
65,000*
2000 W
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

Latest Bikes in India 2023

Maruthisan MS 3.0

Maruthisan MS 3.0

1.49 - 1.58 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Maruthisan Dream+

Maruthisan Dream+

1.63 Lakhs Onwards
Check latest offers
Maruthisan Beat

Maruthisan Beat

1.7 Lakhs Onwards
Check latest offers
Fujiyama Vespar

Fujiyama Vespar

61,050 - 86,641
Check latest offers
Fujiyama Spectra

Fujiyama Spectra

51,528 - 77,119
Check latest offers

Trending Bikes in India 2023

Yamaha MT-15

Yamaha MT-15

1.4 - 1.47 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

60,310 - 69,760
Check latest offers
Royal Enfield Hunter 350

Royal Enfield Hunter 350

1.5 - 1.66 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Honda Activa 6G

Honda Activa 6G

75,347 - 81,347
Check latest offers
Yamaha R15 V4

Yamaha R15 V4

1.75 - 1.87 Lakhs
Check latest offers

Upcoming Bikes in India 2023

CFMoto 400NK

CFMoto 400NK

3.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Harley-Davidson Custom1250

Harley-Davidson Custom1250

16 - 17 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Indian Springfield

Indian Springfield

30.87 - 33.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Yamaha YZF R1

Yamaha YZF R1

20.39 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Honda CBR150R

Honda CBR150R

1.7 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Honda Activa 7G

Honda Activa 7G

80,000 - 90,000 Exp. Price
Check details