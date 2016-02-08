Best Lohia Bikes

In India, there are 2 Lohia Bikes that are featured on HT Auto, with the top picks being the Lohia Oma Star, Lohia Oma Star Li, Lohia Oma Star Li. These models have an ex-showroom price starting at Rs. 51,750. To explore the on-road price, available offers, specifications, and additional features of these vehicles, feel free to check them out.

Best Lohia Bikes Price List (2026) in India

Model NameEx-Showroom Price
Lohia Oma Star ₹ 51,750
Lohia Oma Star Li ₹ 51,750
Lohia Oma Star Li ₹ 51,750

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2 New Lohia Bikes found

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Lohia Oma Star Front Right View
1/7

Lohia Oma Star

4.5
100
₹51,750
Battery Capacity
1.48 kWh
Speed
25 kmph
Range
70 km
1 Variant Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
Lohia Oma Star Li Front Right View
1/5

Lohia Oma Star Li

₹51,750
Battery Capacity
1.48 kWh
Speed
25 kmph
Range
70 km
1 Variant Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List

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