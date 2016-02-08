Best Lohia Bikes Price List (2026) in India

Model Name Ex-Showroom Price Lohia Oma Star ₹ 51,750 Lohia Oma Star Li ₹ 51,750 Lohia Oma Star Li ₹ 51,750

In India, there are 2 Lohia Bikes that are featured on HT Auto, with the top picks being the Lohia Oma Star, Lohia Oma Star Li, Lohia Oma Star Li. These models have an ex-showroom price starting at Rs. 51,750. To explore the on-road price, available offers, specifications, and additional features of these vehicles, feel free to check them out.