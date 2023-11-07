Ather opens its first international retail outlet in Nepal

Ather Energy has announced that the EV startup has opened its first international retail outlet in Nepal. The homegrown two-wheeler manufacturer aims to expand its retail presence in the neighbouring country. After opening the first outlet in Kathmandu, the startup plans to open its second experience centre in the same city in the next couple of weeks. Initially, Ather will sell its flagship electric scooter 450X in Nepal.

Ather Energy has joined hands with Vaidya Energy to set up its first retail outlet in Nepal. The retail outlet has been opened after the brand announced its entry into the country last month. Ather has claimed that it has received a phenomenal response for the Ather 450X electric scooter from customers across Kathmandu. In an attempt to boost its sales in the country, Ather aims to open its second retail outlet in the country in a month's time.

Speaking about the brand's entry into the market, Ravneet Phokela, Chief Business Officer at Ather Energy, said that the electric two-wheeler market in Nepal is at a nascent stage, akin to the Indian market's position five or six years ago. “From experience, we know that the best way to unlock market potential is to bring high-quality, high-performance vehicles. We are confident that the Ather 450X makes for a perfect product offering with its superior performance, quality, and ability to handle diverse terrains with ease. Nepalese customers who rode the scooter loved the product and were overjoyed with their ride experience. We believe the market will upgrade to high-performance EVs, and consumer demand will witness explosive growth," he added.

Ather 450X comes as the flagship electric scooter from the homegrown EV startup. It competes with some tough rivals like Ola S1 Pro, TVS iQube etc. Available at a starting price of ₹1.30 lakh (ex-showroom), Ather 450X promises up to 150 km range on a single charge.

