Ather Energy to launch 450X electric scooter in Nepal

Ather Energy announced on Monday that it will soon launch the 450X electric scooter in Nepal, which will mark its global debut. This comes after the electric two-wheeler startup previously hinted that it would launch its electric scooters in the international markets. The EV startup claims to have joined hands with Nepal-based Vaidya Energy to sell its 450X scooter in the country.

Ather Energy has stated in an official release that the 450X electric scooter will soon make its international debut by entering the Nepal market. The EV startup has stated that it will soon launch its experience centre in Kathmandu in collaboration with a Nepal-based company. However, Ather has not revealed the specific date or timeframe of launch for the 450X in the neighbouring country.

Ather Energy has tasted success with its 450 series of electric scooters. The 450X being the flagship model from the manufacturer competes with rivals from Ola Electric and TVS Motor Company. Ather claims that its 450 series scooters have grabbed a 75 per cent market share in the Indian electric two-wheeler space. The EV startup has also said that it plans to launch the 450X in Nepal because the country has a promising proposition for electric two-wheelers.

Ather has further stated that as part of its international expansion, it will be introducing its flagship 450X electric scooter in both battery variants in Nepal. The 450X comes available in two battery options: 2.9 kWh and 3.7 kWh. It gets a host of features including a seven-inch touchscreen TFT display with Google Maps integration. Some of the interesting technology-aided features of the Ather 450X include ParkAssist, AutoHold and FallSafe. It can run at a top speed of 90 kmph. The EV can run up to 146 km on a single charge.

Speaking on the decision to launch 450X in Nepal, Ather Energy's Chief Business Officer Ravneet Phokela said that the brand now aims to expand its business footprint to international markets. “We have had incredible inbound demand from multiple markets, and Nepal is the first step in our journey of going international. We see Nepal’s automobile market as a microcosm of the rising global consciousness over switching to cleaner mobility choices," he added.

