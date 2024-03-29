HT Auto
Ampere Magnus LT
Ampere Magnus LT
Ampere Magnus LT
Ampere Magnus LT
Ampere Magnus LT
Ampere Magnus LT
Ampere Magnus LT Specifications

Ampere Magnus LT starting price is Rs. 93,900 in India. Ampere Magnus LT is available in 1 variant
93,900* Onwards
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Ampere Magnus LT Specs

Ampere Magnus LT comes with Automatic transmission. The price of Magnus LT starts at Rs. 93,900 (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Ampere Magnus LT sits in the Electric Bikes,Scooter segment in the Indian ...Read More

Ampere Magnus LT Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
STD
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Ground Clearance
147 mm
Length
1845 mm
Wheelbase
1400 mm
Height
1155 mm
Kerb Weight
96 kg
Additional Storage
22 l
Width
690 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Front Brake Diameter
130 mm
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm
Front Brake
Drum
Wheels Type
Steel
Rear Brake
Drum
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Range
81 km
Max Speed
45 kmph
Max Power
1.8 kW
Swappable Battery
Yes
No Of Batteries
1
Transmission
Automatic
Starting
Push Button Start
Motor Power
1.5 kW
Fuel Type
Electric
Emission Type
bs6
Front Suspension
Hydraulic Telescopic Suspension
Rear Suspension
Dual Shocker
Seat Type
Single
Speedometer
Digital
Gradeability
13 degree
Additional Features
HBS
Odometer
Digital
Instrument Console
Digital
Underseat storage
22 l
USB Charging Port
Yes
Charging at Charging Station
Yes
Charging Time(0-80%)
5-6 Hour
Charging at Home
Yes
Battery Warranty
3 Years or 30,000 Km
Battery Capacity
1.8 kWh
Low Battery Indicator
Yes
Tail Light
Bulb
Turn Signal Lamp
Bulb
Headlight
LED
Battery Type
Li-ion

Ampere News

From Ather, Ultraviolette to Ampere and BMW, the two-wheeler space will have a versatile lineup of products arriving in April 2024
Ather Rizta to BMW R 1300 GS: Two-wheeler launches to watch out for in April 2024
29 Mar 2024
The new trademarked names - Ampere Aspirus and Nexus - could be used for the brand's upcoming NXG-based electric scooter
Ampere trademarks Aspirus and Nexus names. New e-scooters incoming?
9 Mar 2024
The upcoming Ampere electric scooter entered the India Book of Records with two remarkable feat during the K2K ride
Ampere sets new records with upcoming electric scooter, pre-bookings open at 499
6 Mar 2024
Ampere will sell Primus and Magnus electric scooters in Nepal.
Ampere electric scooters foray into global market, launches first-ever showroom in this country
4 Dec 2023
Hero Electric is among seven electric two-wheeler manufacturers who are facing legal action over unpaid dues of FAME II incentives offered by the Centre.
FAME II subsidy: ARAI, ICAT officials face Centre's probe for lapse in offering incentives to Hero, Okinawa and 5 others
23 Nov 2023
View all
  News

Ampere Magnus LT Variants & Price List

Ampere Magnus LT price starts at ₹ 93,900 and goes up to ₹ 93,900 (Ex-showroom). Ampere Magnus LT comes in 1 variants. Ampere Magnus LT's top variant is STD.

STD
93,900*
45 Kmph
81 Km
Get On Road Price
Check Latest Offers
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

