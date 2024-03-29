Ampere Magnus LT comes with Automatic transmission. The price of Magnus LT starts at Rs. 93,900 (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Ampere Magnus LT sits in the Electric Bikes,Scooter segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less
Ampere Magnus LT price starts at ₹ 93,900 and goes up to ₹ 93,900 (Ex-showroom). Ampere Magnus LT comes in 1 variants. Ampere Magnus LT's top variant is STD.
₹93,900*
45 Kmph
81 Km
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price