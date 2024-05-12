Which is the top variant of Fidato Evtech Future 2020? Fidato Evtech Future 2020 comes in a single variant which is the STD.

What are the key specifications of the Fidato Evtech Future 2020? The Fidato Evtech Future 2020 is equipped with a robust motor with a power range of 60-80 km, it has a charging time of 4-5 Hrs and a battery capacity of 0.28 kWh providing efficient and powerful performance.

How many variants does the Fidato Evtech Future 2020 have, and what is the price range? The Fidato Evtech Future 2020 offers a single variant. The variant, STD is priced at Rs. 70,300 (ex-showroom).

What are the fuel options available for Fidato Evtech Future 2020? The Fidato Evtech Future 2020 is an electric scooter, powered by a high-capacity 0.28 kWh battery. It offers an impressive range of 60-80 km on a single charge.