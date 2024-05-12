HT Auto
Fidato Evtech Future 2020 Front Right View
1/12
Fidato Evtech Future 2020 Right View
2/12
Fidato Evtech Future 2020 Headlight View
3/12
Fidato Evtech Future 2020 Footspace View
4/12
Fidato Evtech Future 2020 Front Tyre View
5/12
Fidato Evtech Future 2020 Ignition Start Key View
View all Images
6/12

Fidato Evtech Future 2020

Fidato Evtech Future 2020 starting price is Rs. 70,300 in India. Fidato Evtech Future 2020 is available in 1 variant and
70,300*
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Fidato Evtech Future 2020 Key Specs
Battery Capacity0.28 kWh
Max Speed90 kmph
Range60-80 km
Charging time4-5 Hrs.
View all Future 2020 specs and features

About Fidato Evtech Future 2020

Latest Update

    View similar Bikes
    Fidato Evtech Future 2020 Variants & Price

    Fidato Evtech Future 2020 price starts at ₹ 70,300 .

    STD
    70,300*
    90 Kmph
    60-80 Km
    *Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
    Vehicle Review Contest

    Fidato Evtech Future 2020 Specifications and Features

    Body TypeElectric Bikes,Scooter
    Battery Capacity0.28 kWh
    Charging PointYes
    HeadlightLED
    Range60-80 km
    Charging Time4-5 Hrs.
    View all Future 2020 specs and features

    Fidato Evtech Future 2020 comparison with its competitors

    Model Name
    Fidato Evtech Future 2020
    		GT Force One Plus ProGT Force RYD PlusAmpere MagnusOkinawa PraiseProHero Electric Nyx
    Price (Ex-Showroom)
    ₹70,300
    ₹76,555
    ₹65,555
    ₹49,999 - 65,990
    ₹76,848
    ₹0.62 - 0.83 Lakhs
    Battery Capacity
    0.28 kWh
    2.5 kWh
    2.2 kWh
    38.25 Ah
    2.0 kWh
    1.536 kWh
    Range
    60-80 km
    110 km
    95 km
    45.0
    88 km/charge
    130 km
    Fuel Type
    Electric
    Electric
    Electric
    Electric
    Electric
    Electric
    ABS
    -
    -
    -
    -
    No
    No
    Transmission
    Automatic
    Automatic
    Automatic
    Automatic
    Automatic
    Automatic

      Fidato Evtech Future 2020 FAQs

      Fidato Evtech Future 2020 comes in a single variant which is the STD.
      The Fidato Evtech Future 2020 is equipped with a robust motor with a power range of 60-80 km, it has a charging time of 4-5 Hrs and a battery capacity of 0.28 kWh providing efficient and powerful performance.
      The Fidato Evtech Future 2020 offers a single variant. The variant, STD is priced at Rs. 70,300 (ex-showroom).
      The Fidato Evtech Future 2020 is an electric scooter, powered by a high-capacity 0.28 kWh battery. It offers an impressive range of 60-80 km on a single charge.
      The Fidato Evtech Future 2020 has a charging time of 4-5 Hrs, making it convenient for riders to recharge the battery overnight or during work hours for a full day of riding.

