Fidato Evtech Future 2020 price starts at ₹ 70,300 .
|Body Type
|Electric Bikes,Scooter
|Battery Capacity
|0.28 kWh
|Charging Point
|Yes
|Headlight
|LED
|Range
|60-80 km
|Charging Time
|4-5 Hrs.
|Model Name
Fidato Evtech Future 2020
|GT Force One Plus Pro
|GT Force RYD Plus
|Ampere Magnus
|Okinawa PraisePro
|Hero Electric Nyx
|Price (Ex-Showroom)
₹70,300
₹76,555
₹65,555
₹49,999 - 65,990
₹76,848
₹0.62 - 0.83 Lakhs
|Battery Capacity
0.28 kWh
2.5 kWh
2.2 kWh
38.25 Ah
2.0 kWh
1.536 kWh
|Range
60-80 km
110 km
95 km
45.0
88 km/charge
130 km
|Fuel Type
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
|ABS
-
-
-
-
No
No
|Transmission
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
