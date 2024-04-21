HT Auto
Fidato Evtech Future 2020 Front Right View
1/12
Fidato Evtech Future 2020 Right View
2/12
Fidato Evtech Future 2020 Headlight View
3/12
Fidato Evtech Future 2020 Footspace View
4/12
Fidato Evtech Future 2020 Front Tyre View
5/12
Fidato Evtech Future 2020 Ignition Start Key View
View all Images
6/12

Fidato Evtech Future 2020 Specifications

Fidato Evtech Future 2020 starting price is Rs. 70,300 in India. Fidato Evtech Future 2020 is available in 1 variant and
70,300* Onwards
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Fidato Evtech Future 2020 Specs

Fidato Evtech Future 2020 comes with Automatic transmission. The price of Future 2020 starts at Rs. 70,300 (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Fidato Evtech Future 2020 sits in the Electric Bikes,Scooter segment in ...Read More

Fidato Evtech Future 2020 Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
STD
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Length
1850 mm
Height
1100 mm
Width
720 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/100-10 Rear :-90/100-10
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Rear Brake
Disc
Range
60-80 km
Max Speed
90 kmph
Transmission
Automatic
Starting
Push Button Start
Drive Type
Hub Motor
Fuel Type
Electric
Emission Type
Bs6
Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Single
Speedometer
Digital
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes
USB Charging Port
Yes
Charging at Charging Station
Yes
Charging Time(0-80%)
4-5 Hrs.
Charging at Home
Yes
Battery Warranty
3 Years or 20,000 Km
Battery Capacity
0.28 kWh
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Headlight
LED
Battery Type
Li-ion

Check Latest Offers
Check Latest Offers
Check AE-8 details
View similar Bikes
Check Latest Offers
Check Latest Offers
Check Latest Offers
Fidato Evtech Future 2020 Variants & Price List

Fidato Evtech Future 2020 price starts at ₹ 70,300 and goes up to ₹ 70,300 (Ex-showroom). Fidato Evtech Future 2020 comes in 1 variants. Fidato Evtech Future 2020's top variant is STD.

STD
70,300*
90 Kmph
60-80 Km
Get On Road Price
Check Latest Offers
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

