Fidato Evtech Future 2020 On Road Price in Kolkata

Fidato Evtech Future 2020 Front Right View
Fidato Evtech Future 2020 Right View
Fidato Evtech Future 2020 Headlight View
Fidato Evtech Future 2020 Footspace View
Fidato Evtech Future 2020 Front Tyre View
Fidato Evtech Future 2020 Ignition Start Key View
70,300*
*On-Road Price
Kolkata
Future 2020 Price in Kolkata

Fidato Evtech Future 2020 on road price in Kolkata starts from Rs. 74,250.

VariantsOn-Road Price
Fidato Evtech Future 2020 STD₹ 74,250
...Read More

Fidato Evtech Future 2020 Variant Wise Price List in Kolkata

Fuel Type:
Transmission:
STD
₹ 74,250*On-Road Price
90 Kmph
60-80 Km
Ex-Showroom-Price
70,300
Insurance
3,950
On-Road Price in Delhi
(Price not available in Kolkata)
74,250
EMI@1,596/mo
