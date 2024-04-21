Fidato Evtech Future 2020 on road price in Ahmedabad starts from Rs. 74,250. Visit your nearest Fidato Evtech Future 2020 on road price in Ahmedabad starts from Rs. 74,250. Visit your nearest Fidato Evtech Future 2020 dealers and showrooms in Ahmedabad for best offers. Fidato Evtech Future 2020 on road price breakup in Ahmedabad includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Fidato Evtech Future 2020 is mainly compared to Ampere Magnus which starts at Rs. 49,999 in Ahmedabad, Okinawa PraisePro which starts at Rs. 76,848 in Ahmedabad and Hero Electric AE-8 starting at Rs. 70,000 in Ahmedabad. Variants On-Road Price Fidato Evtech Future 2020 STD ₹ 74,250