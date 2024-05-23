Which is the top variant of Fidato Evtech Cutie? Fidato Evtech Cutie comes in a single variant which is the STD.

What are the key specifications of the Fidato Evtech Cutie? The Fidato Evtech Cutie is equipped with a robust motor with a power range of 60-70 km, it has a charging time of 3-4 Hrs and a battery capacity of 0.25 kWh providing efficient and powerful performance.

How many variants does the Fidato Evtech Cutie have, and what is the price range? The Fidato Evtech Cutie offers a single variant. The variant, STD is priced at Rs. 54,600 (ex-showroom).

What are the fuel options available for Fidato Evtech Cutie? The Fidato Evtech Cutie is an electric scooter, powered by a high-capacity 0.25 kWh battery. It offers an impressive range of 60-70 km on a single charge.