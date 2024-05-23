HT Auto
Fidato Evtech Cutie Front Right View
Fidato Evtech Cutie Left View
Fidato Evtech Cutie Headlight View
Fidato Evtech Cutie Footspace View
Fidato Evtech Cutie Front Tyre View
Fidato Evtech Cutie Ignition Start Key View
Fidato Evtech Cutie

Fidato Evtech Cutie starting price is Rs. 54,600 in India. Fidato Evtech Cutie is available in 1 variant
54,600*
Fidato Evtech Cutie Key Specs
Battery Capacity0.25 kWh
Max Speed45 kmph
Range60-70 km
Charging time3-4 Hrs.
About Fidato Evtech Cutie

    • Fidato Evtech Cutie Alternatives

    GT Force Vegas

    GT Force Vegas

    55,555
    Yulu Wynn

    Yulu Wynn

    55,555
    Ampere Magnus

    Ampere Magnus

    49,999 - 65,990
    Okinawa R30

    Okinawa R30

    58,992
    Hero Electric Flash

    Hero Electric Flash

    59,640
    BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric LoEV

    BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric LoEV

    59,900
    Fidato Evtech Cutie Variants & Price

    Fidato Evtech Cutie price starts at ₹ 54,600 .

    STD
    54,600*
    45 Kmph
    60-70 Km
    Fidato Evtech Cutie Specifications and Features

    Body TypeElectric Bikes,Scooter
    Battery Capacity0.25 kWh
    Charging PointYes
    HeadlightLED
    Range60-70 km
    Charging Time3-4 Hrs.
    Fidato Evtech Cutie comparison with its competitors

    Model Name
    Fidato Evtech Cutie
    		GT Force VegasYulu WynnAmpere MagnusOkinawa R30Hero Electric FlashBattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric LoEV
    Price (Ex-Showroom)
    ₹54,600
    ₹55,555
    ₹55,555
    ₹49,999 - 65,990
    ₹58,992
    ₹59,640
    ₹59,900
    Battery Capacity
    0.25 kWh
    1.5 kWh
    51 V,19.3 Ah, LFP
    38.25 Ah
    1.25 KWH
    1.536 kWh
    3.1 kWh
    Range
    60-70 km
    70 km
    68 km/charge
    45.0
    60 km/charge
    85 km
    60 km
    Fuel Type
    Electric
    Electric
    Electric
    Electric
    Electric
    Electric
    Electric
    ABS
    -
    -
    -
    -
    No
    -
    -
    Transmission
    Automatic
    Automatic
    Automatic
    Automatic
    Automatic
    Automatic
    Automatic

    Popular Fidato Evtech Bikes

      News
      Videos

      Fidato Evtech Cutie FAQs

      Fidato Evtech Cutie comes in a single variant which is the STD.
      The Fidato Evtech Cutie is equipped with a robust motor with a power range of 60-70 km, it has a charging time of 3-4 Hrs and a battery capacity of 0.25 kWh providing efficient and powerful performance.
      The Fidato Evtech Cutie offers a single variant. The variant, STD is priced at Rs. 54,600 (ex-showroom).
      The Fidato Evtech Cutie is an electric scooter, powered by a high-capacity 0.25 kWh battery. It offers an impressive range of 60-70 km on a single charge.
      The Fidato Evtech Cutie has a charging time of 3-4 Hrs, making it convenient for riders to recharge the battery overnight or during work hours for a full day of riding.

