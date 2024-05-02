Fidato Evtech Cutie comes with Automatic transmission. The price of Cutie starts at Rs. 54,600 (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Fidato Evtech Cutie sits in the Electric Bikes,Scooter segment in the Indian market.
Fidato Evtech Cutie price starts at ₹ 54,600 and goes up to ₹ 54,600 (Ex-showroom). Fidato Evtech Cutie comes in 1 variants. Fidato Evtech Cutie's top variant is STD.
₹54,600*
45 Kmph
60-70 Km
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price